Miss SA fans compared beauty queen Makhosazana 'Azana' Masango to 2025 finalist Luyanda Zuma in a viral X video

Azana drew strong opinions online after being described as overconfident and dramatic by some viewers

The comparison to Luyanda Zuma, who narrowly missed the Miss SA crown in 2025, has set social media alight

Miss SA's Azana is compared to actress and 2025 finalist Luyanda Zuma. Images: @_simplyenny and Nozipho_Matshaba

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite Miss SA contestant Makhosazana "Azana" Masango stirred debate on Saturday evening, 14 November 2026, when her fans compared her to Luyanda Zuma, who was also described as "overconfident" during the 2025 finale.

Masango, who lost out to Tiyani Makamu, trended on social media when she made it to the top 5, but soon dissapointed her fans, who were not satisfied with her answers, while others called her dramatic on stage.

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X user Sgqamaza wrote on his X account on Saturday, 14 November 2026, in the evening that Masango has fallen into Zuma's 2025 trap.

@TheRealSiya revealed on his X account that Azana's overconfidence was her downfall and she was doing too much.

While X user Mehlo compared Azana to poet and former Scandal! actress Botlhale's performance on stage.

Miss SA fans disappointed with Azana

@liliglowupw said:

"I was shocked by her sudden 'rebrand' from artist to philanthropic queen, asking myself why she's so loud – like too loud – about it? Kanti, she's up to some tricks. She's doing it for the competition, Azana."

@Tebogo_M21 reacted:

"@Pearlyi_n_, Azana sabotaged herself with those theatrics."

MaMvelase shared a video on her X account of the beauty queen on stage and asked:

"Why does she speak like this? She sounds like an air hostess giving a safety briefing. I honestly don’t like it #MissSA2026."

@Tshego__B replied:

"My chat!! The theatrics are so annoying tjo ."

@moganedi_unity said:

"Too theatrical and moody! Performative and annoying."

Miss SA's Makhosazana 'Azana' is compared to 2025 beauty queen Luyanda Zuma. Image: @NondumisoMaph11

Source: Twitter

Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni Gets Emotional As Her Reign Nears Its End

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni shared an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on her year-long reign.

The beauty queen posted pictures of herself packing up her apartment, signalling the final chapter of her time as Miss South Africa.

Mazaleni opened up about the flood of emotions she has experienced as she prepares to hand over her crown.

Source: Briefly News