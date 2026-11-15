The South African Weather Service issued a Level 5 severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga

Flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas is expected alongside power and communication disruptions across several provinces

Extreme fire-danger conditions are forecast for the Northern Cape, western Free State, North West and parts of the Western Cape

A man walking with an umbrella in heavy rain. Images: Doctor_bass/Getty

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is bracing for a volatile Sunday as severe storms, damaging winds and extreme fire-danger conditions converge across the country on 15 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has placed several provinces under urgent weather alerts. The most serious is a Level 5 thunderstorm warning covering the far eastern Free State, western KwaZulu-Natal and the Mpumalanga Highveld. Residents in these areas face a real risk of flooding in roads, settlements and low-lying zones, as well as disruptions to electricity and communication networks.

A Level 2 thunderstorm warning is in place for a broader band of provinces, including Gauteng, eastern North West, central and eastern Free State, southern Limpopo, north-eastern Mpumalanga and both southern and coastal KwaZulu-Natal. These areas can expect localised flooding, possible property damage and utility disruptions.

Wind and fire dangers along the coast and interior

Along the southern Cape coastline, a Level 1 warning for damaging winds covers the stretch between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, where conditions could affect temporary structures and make sea navigation difficult. Inland, the fire risk is equally concerning. SAWS has flagged extremely high fire-danger conditions for the western Free State, western North West, the Northern Cape, the Khai-Ma Local Municipality, the City of Cape Town District and the Swartland Local Municipality.

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What each region can expect

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers and highs expected between 30°C and 33°C. Mpumalanga starts the day with escarpment fog before widespread showers move in, while Limpopo sees isolated to scattered thundershowers across much of the province. Both North West and the Free State will be windy with showers becoming more widespread as the day progresses.

The Northern Cape and western interior remain mostly hot and dry, with temperatures climbing to between 34°C and 36°C. The Western Cape stays largely fine in the extreme west, though the south coast could see light afternoon rain and brisk south-westerly winds around Cape Town.

In the Eastern Cape, morning fog clears to give way to partly cloudy and warm conditions in the west, while the eastern portions and KwaZulu-Natal can expect widespread showers and foggy starts along the coast, with strengthening winds developing through the afternoon.

South Africans in affected areas are urged to monitor SAWS updates closely, avoid flooded roads and take precautions against fire risk in high-danger zones.

Heavy rain clouds. Images: Sergio Formoso/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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