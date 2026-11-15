Smangaliso Nsizwane told the Sunday Times he received the white bricks video from Limpopo businessman Matome 'Falaz' Sefalafala

Nsizwane said Sefalafala, who owes him R2.1 million for protection services, asked him to find a buyer for the unidentified product

The Madlanga Commission heard that Booysens police seized white Prestige-branded bricks confirmed to be cocaine

Cat Matlala's associate distanced himself from "white bricks". Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — Smangaliso Nsizwane, named at the Madlanga Commission as the individual who forwarded Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala footage of white bricks on a scale, has stated he was unaware of what the material actually was.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Nsizwane explained that the clip came from Limpopo businessman Matome 'Falaz' Sefalafala, whom he alleges owes him R2.1 million for security work previously provided.

Nsizwane’s account of events

Nsizwane claimed Sefalafala reached out for assistance in finding a purchaser for the goods in order to clear the outstanding balance. Nsizwane explained to the publication that Sefalafala sent him the video, after which he followed up to ask what the product was because he was unfamiliar with it.

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He noted that he shared the footage with acquaintances working in mining, though nobody recognized the item. Subsequently, he passed the clip along to Matlala. Nsizwane recounted that the situation confused him, but Matlala later responded with a voice note from Van Wyk, which Nsizwane forwarded to his mining contact. According to Nsizwane, the contact subsequently reported having sold the items worth R250,000, leaving only those valued at R350,000.

Nsizwane stressed he never meant to link Matlala to narcotics trafficking. He remarked that the matter had been misrepresented to make it appear as though he and Matlala were dealing in drugs, noting he had given full cooperation to the inquiry. Attempts by the Sunday Times to reach Sefalafala for comment went unanswered.

Findings presented to the Inquiry

Testimony and records submitted to the commission indicate Matlala forwarded a clip showing five white bricks being weighed to Mike van Wyk, his business associate at Medicare24, on 6 April 2025, requesting that Van Wyk secure a good price for the merchandise. The blocks featured Prestige branding.

During his appearance before the panel, Matlala asserted that their WhatsApp messages were about minerals or mining products. He could not identify the exact material, claiming Nsizwane told him they were mining goods. When questioned on which minerals come shaped as bricks, he named gold, platinum, and rhodium.

Commissioners Sandile Khumalo and Sesi Baloyi expressed skepticism. Baloyi confronted Matlala over his testimony, stating his explanation did not make any sense. She pointed out that it was illogical for him to ask for a good price without knowing what the product was, arguing that one needs a baseline to determine a fair value.

Matlala maintained he was merely doing Nsizwane a favour by checking for interested buyers for the supposed mineral. According to the Sunday Times, the commission verified that officers from the Booysens police station confiscated white blocks bearing the Prestige label, and forensic testing confirmed the substance was cocaine.

Cat Matlala denies role in Jerry Boshoga kidnapping

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Matlala’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission, where he denied involvement in Jerry Boshoga’s disappearance and said he had lent the businessman R5 million.

A witness told the inquiry that items found at Matlala’s home resembled objects in ransom videos sent to Boshoga’s family. Matlala also denied receiving advance warning about a planned arrest linked to the case.

Source: Briefly News