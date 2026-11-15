Mia Latter, now 37, broke her silence in an interview about her alleged 3-month relationship with Russell Brand in 2006

Latter claimed the relationship, which began when she was just 16, caused her grades to drop and led her to suffer from depression

Brand, who denied criminal wrongdoing, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to over 10 years in prison

Russell Brand's accuser revealed her identity days after his sentencing. Image: Zeynep Demir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One of Russell Brand's accusers has stepped forward to reveal her identity, sharing disturbing details about what she says happened to her as a teenager more than two decades ago.

Mia Latter, now 37, spoke to The Sunday Times about her alleged three-month relationship with Brand, which began in 2006 after the two crossed paths in Leicester Square. She was 16 at the time. Latter says the relationship had a lasting toll on her life - her school grades declined, she eventually dropped out of education altogether, and she battled depression in the aftermath.

What Latter claims happened

According to Latter, their first meeting at a Spanish restaurant set an alarming tone. With one of his male friends present, Brand allegedly told her: "I don't give a f*** how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally."

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Latter, who is campaigning for a review of the age of consent, says she initially resisted going back to his home but eventually did.

In an interview, she revealed that a cab driver had pleaded with her not to go into Brand's home. Latter claims she tried to push the actor away when he made unwanted sexual advances toward her. When she protested, he allegedly refused to stop, saying, "No." She added that, despite promising nothing further would happen, he acted inappropriately before she was picked up by a cab.

The most severe allegation concerns a separate incident before their relationship ended. Latter alleged that Brand physically overpowered and assaulted her, stating that she struggled to breathe and cried while trying to fend him off until she hit him in the stomach to make him stop.

His alleged response was chilling: "I just wanted to see your mascara run."

Russell Brand's accuser opened up about her traumatic history with the actor. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Brand's conviction and fresh accusations

Latter has since shared her account with police, though her claims were not included in the criminal proceedings against Brand. He was convicted of one count of r*pe and three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Since the sentencing, six additional women came forward in a bombshell report by The Times, adding fresh accusations against the comedian, who has consistently denied criminal wrongdoing.

The allegations come as Brand faces mounting legal scrutiny, following reports that he has recently been transferred to a new jail facility as proceedings in his case continue.

According to The Sun on Sunday, he was moved out of HMP Wandsworth and transported to category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.

Watch part of Mia Latter's interview below.

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While many people discussed how visibly older the disgraced R&B singer looked, others couldn't help but point out a strange detail about his clothing.

Source: Briefly News