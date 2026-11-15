Russell Brand's accuser reveals identity, details alleged assault at age 16
- Mia Latter, now 37, broke her silence in an interview about her alleged 3-month relationship with Russell Brand in 2006
- Latter claimed the relationship, which began when she was just 16, caused her grades to drop and led her to suffer from depression
- Brand, who denied criminal wrongdoing, was convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to over 10 years in prison
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
One of Russell Brand's accusers has stepped forward to reveal her identity, sharing disturbing details about what she says happened to her as a teenager more than two decades ago.
Mia Latter, now 37, spoke to The Sunday Times about her alleged three-month relationship with Brand, which began in 2006 after the two crossed paths in Leicester Square. She was 16 at the time. Latter says the relationship had a lasting toll on her life - her school grades declined, she eventually dropped out of education altogether, and she battled depression in the aftermath.
What Latter claims happened
According to Latter, their first meeting at a Spanish restaurant set an alarming tone. With one of his male friends present, Brand allegedly told her: "I don't give a f*** how old you are. I just need to know where I stand legally."
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Latter, who is campaigning for a review of the age of consent, says she initially resisted going back to his home but eventually did.
In an interview, she revealed that a cab driver had pleaded with her not to go into Brand's home. Latter claims she tried to push the actor away when he made unwanted sexual advances toward her. When she protested, he allegedly refused to stop, saying, "No." She added that, despite promising nothing further would happen, he acted inappropriately before she was picked up by a cab.
The most severe allegation concerns a separate incident before their relationship ended. Latter alleged that Brand physically overpowered and assaulted her, stating that she struggled to breathe and cried while trying to fend him off until she hit him in the stomach to make him stop.
His alleged response was chilling: "I just wanted to see your mascara run."
Brand's conviction and fresh accusations
Latter has since shared her account with police, though her claims were not included in the criminal proceedings against Brand. He was convicted of one count of r*pe and three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.
Since the sentencing, six additional women came forward in a bombshell report by The Times, adding fresh accusations against the comedian, who has consistently denied criminal wrongdoing.
The allegations come as Brand faces mounting legal scrutiny, following reports that he has recently been transferred to a new jail facility as proceedings in his case continue.
According to The Sun on Sunday, he was moved out of HMP Wandsworth and transported to category C prison HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire.
Watch part of Mia Latter's interview below.
R. Kelly's prison photos go viral
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to R. Kelly's latest photos from behind bars.
While many people discussed how visibly older the disgraced R&B singer looked, others couldn't help but point out a strange detail about his clothing.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Maepa (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za