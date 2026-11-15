A TikTok post arguing that Miss South Africa has overhauled its traditional format and prizes sparked a major online debate

The changes allegedly remove the swimsuit round and redirect the pageant's mission toward community impact and youth empowerment

South Africans were divided online, with many welcoming the shift while others questioned the pageant's visibility and marketing

Miss South Africa may be quietly rebranding itself, and South Africans have thoughts. A TikTok video posted by @mermaidiaqueen on 15 November sparked a wave of debate after it outlined several alleged changes to the pageant's format, prizes, and overall direction.

Miss SA's new changes focus on youth empowerment over typical beauty pageant standards. Image: Paras Griffin / Getty Images / @qhawemazaleni / @tiyani_m / Instagra

Source: UGC

The listicle-style video combined stage footage and promotional images of past winners with numbered captions pointing to specific shifts, including the removal of the swimsuit round and changes to the prize package. The tone mixed informative detail with speculation, but it clearly struck a nerve.

According to Miss SA, the pageant's social impact arm, Empower Youth Africa (EYA), now sits at the core of the Miss South Africa brand. The platform focuses on education, entrepreneurship, employment, wellness, and civic leadership, with finalists and titleholders expected to actively drive community change rather than simply represent the crown.

Miss SA no longer holds the licences to send winners to Miss Universe, Miss World or Miss Supranational. The competition was broadcast on Mzansi Magic with no free live streaming or broadcast on SABC. The organisation's stated mission is straightforward: true leadership is measured by the lives it impacts. Miss South Africa winners now work alongside figures such as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe to open doors for young South Africans across the country. See the post breaking down the changes:

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Mzansi reacts to Miss SA rebrand

The video drew hundreds of comments from viewers who had plenty to say about the direction the pageant is taking.

@Andisani noted:

"I did not even know Miss SA was on till this morning. They not even marketing well, shem"

@NeoFantastic said:

"I love what it stands for now ❤️ it reminds me of how China started putting faces of scientists and impactful people on their billboards instead of regular celebrities 🤗 not to say that celebrities are not influential and impactful, but change is fresh, new role model faces are so refreshing"

@A Dr from Limpopo🇿🇦 shared:

"Slide 9: you don't need to wear a swimming costume to empower the youth; you get to work with Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, a big door opener btw! The current Miss SA is almost similar to Miss world now, it's about serving and impact!"

@Neo_🌿🐞 added:

"Maybe that's why Qhawe was not wearing the crown, it belonged to the previous leadership. Interesting, but we saw who took over... It's business now, nothing else."

Other Briefly News stories about Miss South Africa

Singer and fan-favourite contestant Makhosazana "Azana" Masango sparked intense social media debate after advancing to the Miss SA 2026 Top 5 on 14 November 2026 but falling short of the crown, with viewers drawing parallels between her stage delivery and 2025 runner-up Luyanda Zuma.

Following widespread ridicule over the headpiece placed on newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu during the 14 November 2026 finale, organisers explained in a panel interview that the temporary crown, named Imbokodo after the pageant's "Imbokodo to Diamond" theme, is a placeholder while young local designers are invited to craft a permanent replacement.

after the pageant's theme, is a placeholder while young local designers are invited to craft a permanent replacement. Outgoing Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni took to TikTok on 30 October 2026 to celebrate her older sister, former Miss SA finalist and content creator Homba Mazaleni, winning the Top Billing Presenter Search 2026 to join the revived SABC 3 lifestyle show.

Source: Briefly News