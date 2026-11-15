Mpilo Mseleku did not attend her sister Abongwe's graduation celebration, which was filmed for Izingane Zesthembu

Abongwe and her father Musa Mseleku both addressed Mpilo's absence during the festivities, with shady remarks flying at the table

Mpilo's decision to stay away is rooted in a long and painful history with her father, Musa Mseleku, that goes back several seasons

Mpilo Mseleku skipped Abongwe’s graduation party. Images: u._enhle, abongwe_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

The latest episode of Izingane Zesthembu had social media buzzing after it captured Abongwe Mseleku's graduation celebration - and the notable absence of her sister Mpilo.

During the festivities, several family members took turns at the mic, and the mood quickly turned pointed. Polygamist and businessman Musa Mseleku himself flagged that his daughter Mpilo had not shown up. Abongwe did not hold back either, speaking during her diary session that "Mpilo could have made time to come."

Why Mpilo may have stayed away

Mpilo's absence was not random. Those who have followed the family across Uthando Nes'thembu and its spin-off Izingane Zesthembu know that her relationship with her father, Musa, has been strained for years. Distance, perceived favouritism and being dragged into her parents' marital disputes have all taken a toll on her.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One of the most contentious moments came when Musa admitted on television that he had refused to organise or pay for Mpilo's traditional coming-of-age ceremony, citing friction with her stepmother, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku. His other wives openly challenged him on the matter, pointing out that Mpilo had shown respect by formally taking the Mseleku surname, yet she was not receiving the same recognition or ceremonies afforded to his other children.

The absence from Abongwe's celebration also reportedly stings because Mpilo did not receive a comparable public celebration when she herself graduated - making the contrast between how the two sisters have been treated all the more glaring.

Mpilo Mseleku's absence from Abongwe’s graduation party did not go unaddressed. Images: u._enhle, abongwe_mseleku_.

Source: Instagram

Mpilo draws a line

In recent seasons, Mpilo has shifted from quietly absorbing the hurt to actively protecting her peace. Following hurtful remarks from Musa, she made a move that did not go unnoticed on social media: she removed photos of her father from her profiles and posted a cryptic caption that read "Noted, with thanks." The message was widely interpreted as Mpilo signalling that she was done engaging with the toxic dynamics and was stepping back from the family politics altogether.

Recently, celebrities like Ayanda Thabethe weighed in on the pair's fractured relationship, with the socialite saying Musa's treatment of her daughter was hard to watch.

Mpilo's decision to skip Abongwe's graduation party appears to be a continuation of that same stance - choosing her emotional well-being over maintaining appearances for the cameras.

Watch a clip from Izingane Zesthembu below.

Musa Mseleku celebrates NFTA nominations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Musa Mseleku's reaction to being nominated at the National Film and Television Awards.

The businessman opened up about his polygamous journey and his decision to put his family on television.

Source: Briefly News