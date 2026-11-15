Clare Naidoo, 18, was travelling with relatives to celebrate Diwali in Phoenix when their vehicle crashed along Eastbury Drive on Sunday night

Clare had already secured a place at nursing college and was in the middle of writing her matric exams when the tragedy struck

Her aunt paid an emotional tribute to Clare, describing her as a young woman full of promise whose energy lit up every room

Clare Naidoo, an 18-year-old matric pupil at Rydalpark Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal, died after a vehicle she was travelling in collided with a tree on Eastbury Drive in Phoenix on Sunday night. She had paused her studies for the evening to celebrate Diwali with family.

A matric learner at Rydalpark Secondary School died. Image: Fuse

Source: UGC

Clare was in the car with two 18-year-old relatives and her 14-year-old brother. According to her aunt, Oriel Naidoo, the group were on their way to a relative's home in Endcroft to light fireworks when the crash occurred. Her brother has since been recovering at home, while the other two teenagers are in critical condition in hospital.

The timing of the tragedy made it even more painful for her family. Clare's funeral took place on the same day she was scheduled to write her Afrikaans matric exam. She had already been accepted into nursing college and was set to begin her studies in the new year. Read the full tribute to Clare Naidoo on The Post's Facebook page:

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Rydalpark Secondary School mourns learner

Pam Sewrajh, chairperson of the Rydalpark Secondary School Governing Body, confirmed that the school was providing support to Clare's classmates, many of whom were also in the middle of their final exams. A memorial is being planned in her honour.

Oriel Naidoo shared a heartfelt tribute to her niece, remembering her as someone whose warmth and confidence touched everyone around her. She said:

"Clare was kind, loving, confident and respectful. She had a beautiful heart and a personality that lit up every room she walked into. She had her whole life ahead of her. She was ambitious, determined and career-driven, with big dreams and a bright future."

Her aunt said the small, everyday moments are what she will miss most: the random phone calls, the excitement of seeing her, and Clare's signature greeting of a big hug followed by the words "Love you, Aunty." She added:

"Our hearts are broken, and life will never quite be the same without her."

Mzansi mourns Rydalpark Secondary School matric learner

South Africans were deeply moved by the story and left messages of comfort:

Thiru Pillay wrote:

"We cannot predict what's going to happen or change what happened, but we can try to be more careful in future. It's sad; I can imagine what their family and friends are going through. May God give them strength to handle this unexpected loss."

Vikash Sookdeo said:

"No matter what precautions you take or what you do, your time to return to the maker is set when you are born. May her precious soul rest in eternal peace 🙏."

Shalinee Reddy shared:

"I drove past the accident that night at about 12.10 am. It wasn't a pleasant scene."

Sashi Singh wrote:

"My condolences to the bereaved families 💐🙏😢 go well, my dear."

Dees Munien added:

"Deepest condolences to family and friends. May her soul attain moksha. God bless."

Other Briefly News stories about sudden losses

Limpopo’s Pietersburg Laerskool shared a heartfelt memorial tribute on 13 November 2026 following the death of former learner Jolin Schott, offering prayers and sympathy to her mother, Linda Goosen, and loved ones.

A week-long search for 65-year-old Yellowwood Park pensioner Deven Naicker ended in tragedy on 13 November 2026 after his body was discovered in an oil palm plantation in Patong, Phuket, five days after hotel CCTV captured him walking toward a nearby market.

Hoërskool Rustenburg announced the passing of Grade 8 pupil Chrisi Pretorius on 2 August 2026 via Facebook, confirming to stunned community members that the young learner had suffered a fatal stroke.

Source: Briefly News