A South African TikToker sparked a major conversation after sharing her experiences of being harassed by petrol attendants

The woman described having to crack her window slightly just to avoid unwanted interaction while filling up at a Woodmead garage

Many women flooded the comments, sharing similar stories of discomfort and avoidance at their local petrol stations

A South African TikToker named @milzsunflower pushed back on a widely held belief on 14 November 2026, challenging the idea that petrol attendants are among the friendliest service workers in the country.

A woman's hot take about a petrol attendant resonated. Image: @milzsunflower

Source: UGC

Posting as part of her recurring "Eloquence Practice" series, the creator said the experience at the pump is anything but pleasant for her. She described cracking her car window just enough to request fuel before quickly closing it again, a habit she developed to limit interaction with attendants who she says take advantage of black women's politeness.

TikTokker @milzsunflower recalled one particular Saturday morning at a garage in Woodmead. She was listening to music ahead of a long drive when an attendant stood beside her window trying to get her attention, despite her clearly ignoring him. He then called a colleague over, and the two of them tried together to get a response from her.

She said the harassment has extended beyond the garage forecourt. During her daily walks past petrol stations in her area, she no longer greets attendants because doing so, in her experience, invites unwanted attention. She described the behaviour as part of a broader pattern where black male service workers assume black women will not report them. Watch the TikTok that sparked the conversation:

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Women share petrol attendant horror stories

The video struck a nerve, with many viewers sharing similar experiences in the comments.

@Bongs wrote:

"The manipulation to get tips. It's uncomfortable. I never leave a station without tipping, but they are always trying to extort more, even lie about how things are with your tyres or the car just so it seems they were extra helpful ohh sana 🥹"

@Ashleigh Christina W said:

"I've stopped going to certain petrol stations because some of the attendants have made me feel so uncomfortable. It's not about being friendly, it's about being too friendly. These companies are literally losing money because of it."

@amethyst shared:

"First petrol attendant asked me out multiple times last year. He had a solution for every reason I gave to decline his advances 🤣 👎🏾 There are 3 other male attendants at the garage who are so well mannered it's almost shocking because I'm used to the harassment 🫠"

@💸 added:

"I literally drive to a different Astron Energy which is 25km away from me instead of the one 7km from me cause there's a man there who is aggressive with me and forced me to give him my number."

@Ankonisaho 🦋 🇿🇦 said:

"Stopped going to a filling station for MONTHS because one kept pressing for my phone number, went back later and I haven't had an issue since. Should've reported it but we move 👍🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about South African petrol attendants

A South African petrol attendant stole the spotlight in a viral TikTok posted by @mavidora on 26 August 2026 after jumping into a night-time dance session with a group of women at a petrol station—not only out-dancing them, but singing along to every lyric of Tyla’s hit track "Did It Again."

ANC MP and activist Cameron Dugmore (@cam85184) charmed social media after posting a spontaneous TikTok clip of himself stepping out of his car to match an energetic petrol attendant move for move in a lively forecourt dance.

A distraught South African petrol attendant appealed for public help via a TikTok clip shared by @newsnexussa on 9 October 2026 after a truck driver filled up 2,000 litres of diesel and drove off without paying, costing the attendant her job despite having a child to support.

Source: Briefly News