Actor and TV personality Trevor Noah surprised his fans when he attended Anele's wedding

Noah, who was not mentioned on the Netflix series was spotted by South Africans on

Fans of Mdoda took to social media to comment on Noah's pics

Trevor Noah Spotted at Anele's Wedding, South Africans React to Photos

Source: Getty Images

Comedian Trevor Noah was recently seen at his close friend Anele Mdoda and Buzza's wedding.

Photos of Noah, Sizwe Dhlomo and more friends of Mdoda from the Netflix series were shared on X.

X user Buchule Jack shared photos of Anele's wedding and captioned the post:

"Is that Trevor Noah? He was there mos "

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South Africans comment on the photos

@tshepi_x03

Please tell me there was a private bachelor party we didn’t get to see?

@Star_rea12

Wena le Lufefe owe the groom an explanation

@Chle_cee

You guys need to be investigated for not having a bachelor's for Buzza

@JustButtonz

And vele you do know him, you’re even standing next to him in that group pic … woooow lol

@MissAwori

Cue the Netflix documentary theme song for you guys to explain the KFC bachelor party

@ammo_mash

Saw him in the church when Buzza's dad arrives. You see him clearly there

@ChloeLaurelly

He really said lemme just check if hes here like hes not a whole celebrity

@Lily_MMalangeni

The production failed us I was so shocked to see Thandiswa Mazwai performed

@Star_rea12

Wena le Lufefe owe the groom an explanation

@Chle_cee

You guys need to be investigated for not having a bachelor's for Buzza

@JustButtonz

And vele you do know him, you’re even standing next to him in that group pic … woooow lol

@ammo_mash

Saw him in the church when Buzza's dad arrives. You see him clearly there

Trevor Noah Spotted at Anele's Wedding, South Africans React to Photos

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dlanga pokes fun at Anele Mdoda wedding photo leak as Stars & Vows hits Netflix

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khaya Dlanga shared a humorous Instagram reel referencing the infamous

Anele Mdoda and Buzza wedding photo leak The clip dropped after Dlanga posted images from the couple's wedding on X ahead of their Netflix special Stars & Vows.

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some stunned he was still invited to the white wedding after the lobola leak.

Source: Briefly News