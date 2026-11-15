Trevor Noah Spotted at Anele's Wedding, South Africans React to Photos
- Actor and TV personality Trevor Noah surprised his fans when he attended Anele's wedding
- Noah, who was not mentioned on the Netflix series was spotted by South Africans on
- Fans of Mdoda took to social media to comment on Noah's pics
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Comedian Trevor Noah was recently seen at his close friend Anele Mdoda and Buzza's wedding.
Photos of Noah, Sizwe Dhlomo and more friends of Mdoda from the Netflix series were shared on X.
X user Buchule Jack shared photos of Anele's wedding and captioned the post:
"Is that Trevor Noah? He was there mos "
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South Africans comment on the photos
@tshepi_x03
Please tell me there was a private bachelor party we didn’t get to see?
@Star_rea12
Wena le Lufefe owe the groom an explanation
@Chle_cee
You guys need to be investigated for not having a bachelor's for Buzza
@JustButtonz
And vele you do know him, you’re even standing next to him in that group pic … woooow lol
@MissAwori
Cue the Netflix documentary theme song for you guys to explain the KFC bachelor party
@ammo_mash
Saw him in the church when Buzza's dad arrives. You see him clearly there
@ChloeLaurelly
He really said lemme just check if hes here like hes not a whole celebrity
@Lily_MMalangeni
The production failed us I was so shocked to see Thandiswa Mazwai performed
@Star_rea12
Wena le Lufefe owe the groom an explanation
@Chle_cee
You guys need to be investigated for not having a bachelor's for Buzza
@JustButtonz
And vele you do know him, you’re even standing next to him in that group pic … woooow lol
@ammo_mash
Saw him in the church when Buzza's dad arrives. You see him clearly there
Khaya Dlanga pokes fun at Anele Mdoda wedding photo leak as Stars & Vows hits Netflix
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khaya Dlanga shared a humorous Instagram reel referencing the infamous
Anele Mdoda and Buzza wedding photo leak The clip dropped after Dlanga posted images from the couple's wedding on X ahead of their Netflix special Stars & Vows.
Fans flooded the comments with reactions, with some stunned he was still invited to the white wedding after the lobola leak.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za