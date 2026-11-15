A South African woman filmed a thief attempting to break into her car while she sat at a restaurant patio

The TikTok clip went viral after she narrated how she chose to stay put rather than confront the suspect

South Africans flooded the comments with advice, humour and their own car theft close calls

A South African woman had one of the most unsettling lunch breaks imaginable. She spotted someone trying to break into her car right from where she was seated.

A BMW owner watched a man try to steal her car. Image: @sego_nko

Source: UGC

The TikTokker shared the clip on 14 November, and it quickly caught fire online. Filmed from a restaurant patio overlooking a parking lot, the video used on-screen captions to narrate what she was witnessing in real time. She watched as someone struggled to get into her car, unable to open it, while she sat just metres away.

Her decision not to confront the person was deliberate. She wrote that at a certain point, she chose to stay seated because her life came first. The incident appeared to have taken place at Kyalami Corner, based on comments from viewers who recognised the location. Watch the full TikTok video here:

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Mzansi divided over theft attempt

South Africans in the comments were equal parts sympathetic and entertained, with many sharing what they would have done differently:

@kaybae.m asked:

"So if he succeeded in opening the car, you were gonna watch him drive off with it?"

@Manchadi👑 said:

"Not one but two car guards walking right past him 🥲"

@Top_Chef suggested:

"Just unlock then lock again 😅"

@😘TheTwin😘 laughed:

"I would have locked and unlocked it again and again, when they look around, who's doing that wave and hello, you steal my car 😂"

@Mimie_MMethi_Dimples added:

"You should've pressed the hooter button on the BMW app, he was gonna run 🤣🤣"

@Tanya Rabie advised:

"Please invest in a haltlock and ghost system, thank me later. Better than a tracker/early warning. And it is a one-off thing."

Other Briefly News stories on South African street and property crime

A morning jogger near Ruimte Road in Raslouw, Centurion, was ambushed by three armed men on Sunday, 8 November 2026, forced into nearby bushes, and robbed of his cellphones, running shoes, watch, and a R2,000 electronic cash transfer.

Brakpan resident named Angel sparked widespread concern on TikTok in June 2026 after filming herself calmly confronting and greeting burglars caught walking out of her home with her belongings in broad daylight.

American traveller @salah posted a viral TikTok from Cape Town in December 2025 recounting how thieves cleared out her bags, including bank cards and skydiving gear worth roughly R167,000 ($10,000), after she briefly left her car unlocked.

Source: Briefly News