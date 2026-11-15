eNCA paid tribute to investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh, who passed away on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34

Shaikh, who had just joined eNCA's newly launched investigations unit, died alongside her unborn child after a short illness

Colleagues remembered her as a fearless, award-winning journalist who also leaves behind a three-year-old daughter and a young husband

Nabeelah Shaikh, investigative reporter. Images: Traffic 247 National News/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

eNCA investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh has died at the age of 34. She passed away on 14 November 2026 alongside her unborn child after a short illness, leaving behind a young husband and a three-year-old daughter.

eMedia Holdings, the parent company of eNCA, confirmed her passing in a statement expressing deep grief across the organisation. Born on 21 October 1992, Shaikh had recently been selected to join eNCA's newly launched investigations unit, a milestone that colleagues described as the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her career.

A career built on fearless reporting

Shaikh first came to prominence in 2018 as the sole Durban journalist for Open News on the Open View platform. As reported, eNCA Head of News Lukhanyo Calata remembered her from that time as someone who left no detail unverified, calling her "an amazing journalist and person." Despite only recently joining the investigations unit, she had already produced two stories for the team before her death.

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eNCA Investigations Editor Dasen Thathiah, who worked alongside her for years in the Durban office, described delivering the tribute as one of his most difficult assignments. He had hoped his first significant task with the new unit would be celebrating an award with her, not mourning her loss. Beyond her professional ability, Thathiah remembered her warmth, kindness and caring nature both in and out of the newsroom.

The eMedia board described her as "a no-nonsense journalist who was never afraid to go anywhere or ask the toughest questions," one who had already earned multiple awards for her work by the time of her passing.

Watch the eNCA tribute to Nabeelah Shaikh here.

South Africans react to the news

The outpouring of grief from viewers and followers across South Africa was immediate and heartfelt:

@Kerrylene Paulsen wrote:

"Mhsrip and rise in glory. 🙏😭💔"

@Velona Chetty said:

"I'm so heartbroken to hear about this talented young lady. May God give her family strength at this difficult time."

@Andile Gash shared:

"She was very talented, and humble. May her soul rest in peace."

@Sashan Jhagroo wrote:

"Her voice echoed loudly on mornings major story's surfaced. She was phenomenal in the work she did. Fearless to say the least! Saddened by the news. May her legacy remain as the bubbly person she was. RIP Nabeelah 🙏🏼"

@Klaas Thabo added:

"May her soul rest in peace 🙏. Our icon gone too early but you will never be forgotten for all the fearless work on the ground 🙏😢"

@Iryn Makolo Same wrote:

"Rest in peace queen. Heaven gained. Used to watch you report. With love from Botswana 🇧🇼 💖"

@Vanessa Thaver said:

"A trailblazer in her achievements. Rest well 🤲🤲🤲"

eMedia Holdings extended its condolences to Shaikh's family and friends, saying her loss would be felt not only within the organisation but across the country she loved and served through her work.

More on Nabeelah Shaikh

Source: Briefly News