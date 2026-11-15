A South African woman posted a TikTok clip claiming Woolworths is far more affordable than shoppers think

Her video sparked a lively debate online, with many South Africans comparing Woolworths to rivals like Spar and Pick n Pay

Commenters were divided, with some backing her claim and others warning the store to keep quiet before prices go up

A South African woman has the internet talking after she posted a TikTok clip on 15 November boldly declaring that Woolworths is actually cheap, and thousands of people online seem to agree with her.

A woman shared thoughts on Woolworths. Image: @lordsavedfefefrompain0 / TikTok / Briefly News

Source: UGC

The video, posted by @lordsavedfefefrompain0, was filmed in what looks like a warehouse or retail storage space. Speaking directly into the camera in a casual, humorous tone, she made her case without hesitation: "Guys, we just realised Woolworths is cheap, guys. Woolworths is very cheap. Like, even if you come here with 10 rand, dog, they got you. Bra, they got you."

The clip by @lordsavedfefefrompain0 came with an on-screen caption that read "maturing is realising Woolworths is actually affordable," giving it that relatable, tongue-in-cheek energy that tends to take off on social media.

The video quickly struck a nerve with South Africans who have long considered Woolworths a luxury option. Many viewers took the opportunity to share their own grocery store rankings, with Spar and Pick n Pay coming in for some pointed criticism in the comments. Watch the clip that got everyone talking below:

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Mzansi reacts to Woolworths take

South Africans flooded the comments section with their thoughts:

@Kwm wrote:

"Maturing is realising Pick n Pay betrayed us 😭💔"

@donotreply67 said:

"Woolworths is cheaper than Shoprite."

@o' warned:

"Yeyy! Delete this video before they increase prices 😭"

@🖤 added:

"Woolworths is cheaper than Spar yerrr Spar is what I thought Woolworths was 😭"

@lyndi Dee said:

"I've been telling people this, we go to Woolies for affordability and now aesthetics. Spar and PnP are just insane."

@Zees_☆interludeee offered a broader view: "It's not maturing if you took your time to compare Woolworths' prices back then and now, you'd actually see the difference and how cheap/affordable."

Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths pricing

Social media business coach Magriet Groenewald explained in a viral January 2026 TikTok that Woolworths uses subtle, hard-to-spot price tags so shoppers connect emotionally with product quality and packaging before comparing costs.

— Content creator Magriet (@magriet.co) stunned followers on 14 November 2026 after spotting a 100 ml bottle of A 25-year-aged Giuseppe Cremonini Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena D.O.P. on Woolworths shelves for R2,999.99, sparking humorous reactions from South Africans online.

Home and lifestyle creator All Things Home with Mercy ignited fierce debate on Facebook in October 2026 after claiming Woolworths prices rival Checkers, Shoprite, and Pick n Pay—prompting shoppers to argue that while staples like bread and milk are comparable, full monthly shops, meat prices, and township accessibility make wholesalers and budget supermarkets far more affordable.

ignited fierce debate on Facebook in October 2026 after claiming Woolworths prices rival Checkers, Shoprite, and Pick n Pay—prompting shoppers to argue that while staples like bread and milk are comparable, full monthly shops, meat prices, and township accessibility make wholesalers and budget supermarkets far more affordable.

Source: Briefly News