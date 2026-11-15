New Zealand introduced a strict maximum age of 55 for the Work to Residence visa, affecting skilled South Africans eyeing opportunities abroad

Applicants must also complete at least 24 months of work in New Zealand in a qualifying Green List Tier 2 role before applying

An age waiver exists for exceptional cases, but approval is not guaranteed and requires skills in high-demand fields like healthcare or STEM

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New Zealand has updated its immigration rules, setting a firm age cap of 55 for foreign nationals applying for the Work to Residence visa.

The change, published by Immigration New Zealand, directly affects skilled South Africans and other migrants pursuing long-term opportunities in the country.

The age restriction applies at the point of submission. This means that anyone who turns 56 before lodging their application will be disqualified, regardless of how long they have already been working in New Zealand or how senior their role is.

Who the new rules target

The Work to Residence visa is designed for people currently employed in New Zealand, or who hold a job offer from an accredited employer in a Green List Tier 2 occupation. These are roles in high demand that offer a pathway to permanent residency once certain experience and qualification benchmarks are met.

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To qualify, applicants must have worked at least 24 months in New Zealand in an eligible role. The position must be full-time and offered either on a permanent basis or through a fixed-term contract of no less than 12 months. English language proficiency and minimum wage thresholds set by the immigration authority are also required.

What happens if you are over 55

The age cap applies specifically to residency and work-to-residence pathways, including the Skilled Migrant Category and select Green List streams. Standard temporary work visas, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, and working holiday visas generally do not carry a maximum age restriction.

For those who are older than 55, there is a narrow option available. An age waiver can be requested through a special direction submitted to the immigration minister. However, this route is reserved for applicants with exceptional skills, particularly in fields like healthcare or STEM, and approval is far from guaranteed.

South Africans considering a move to New Zealand are encouraged to review the full visa criteria on the Immigration New Zealand official website before making any plans.

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More on South Africans and visas abroad

Briefly News recently reported on a monthly scholarship that South Africans can apply for to study in Europe in 2027.

recently reported on a monthly scholarship that South Africans can apply for to study in Europe in 2027. A German woman has taken Home Affairs to court after her guesthouse business visa was refused.

South Africans applying for UK citizenship face limits on time spent abroad under updated Home Office guidance.

Source: Briefly News