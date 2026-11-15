Two-time Olympian Rebecca Meder announced she is ending her career with Team South Africa to represent New Zealand

Meder, 24, has lived in New Zealand since 2023 and cited personal circumstances and her life there as central to her decision

Her switch follows similar announcements by Tatjana Smith and Matthew Sates, both of whom also left for other nations

Two-time Olympian Rebecca Meder. Images: Tolib Kosimov / Stringer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Meder is walking away from Team South Africa. The 24-year-old two-time Olympian and African record holder confirmed she will represent New Zealand going forward, becoming the third South African Olympic swimmer to announce a nationality switch in 2026.

Meder, who competed at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games, has been based in New Zealand since August 2023. She trains at the North Shore Swimming Club under Graham Hill, a former South African national coach who now leads New Zealand's swim team. Over time, what began as a move abroad became a permanent life change.

She described the decision as deeply personal, one she reached after eight months of prayer and shifting personal circumstances. Meder said she has built a fulfilling life in New Zealand alongside her partner, Rance Gower-Winter, and felt the right moment to close her South African chapter had arrived.

A high note before moving on

Meder's final act in a South African kit came at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she helped win two relay bronze medals. She began the formal process of switching allegiance just one week after those Games concluded. Her mandatory one-year cooling-off period from international competition started on 30 July 2026.

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She has submitted documentation for New Zealand citizenship and is targeting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games as her first major appearance for the Kiwis, pending citizenship approval and the completion of her waiting period. Meder confirmed she informed both Swimming South Africa and SASCOC of her plans, and said both parties parted ways on good terms.

SA Swimming loses three in one year

Meder's announcement is part of a broader and striking pattern. Just days earlier, Tatjana Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, revealed she would use her dual citizenship to swim for the Netherlands. Smith cited better career sustainability and longstanding disputes with Swimming SA over prize money as factors in her choice.

Matthew Sates, also a two-time Olympian, similarly announced plans to represent Australia, with his family pointing to financial pressure and stronger professional support structures abroad. He is currently awaiting permanent residency in Australia before he can compete internationally for his new country.

Three Olympic swimmers switching allegiances represents a significant moment for South African sport. Each has cited a different combination of personal, financial, and professional reasons, but the collective effect is impossible to ignore.

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Source: Briefly News