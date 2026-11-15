Eddie Eckstein, founding member of South African pop group The Bats, passed away peacefully on Saturday night, surrounded by his family

His son Chris paid tribute to his father, describing him as the man with the "biggest heart" who touched countless lives

Eckstein built a decades-long career as a musician, comedian, and actor that left a lasting mark on South African entertainment

South African entertainer Eddie Eckstein. Images: Air FM/Facebook

Source: Facebook

South African entertainer Eddie Eckstein died peacefully on Saturday night, 14 November, at the age of 86. His sons, Chris and John Eckstein, shared the news in a Facebook announcement, confirming he passed surrounded by close family.

Chris described his father as the "biggest heart" of the family, saying it was nearly impossible to put into words what he meant to those who loved him and the many lives he touched over his remarkable career. He thanked the public for their outpouring of condolences, calling the response a true reflection of his father's extraordinary life, and asked that the family be given privacy as they grieve the loss of their "beloved Papou."

The Bats and a career that defined an era

Born Edwin Richard Eckstein in Johannesburg in November 1939, he spent decades at the heart of South African entertainment as a musician, comedian, and actor. His most celebrated chapter began in 1964, when he co-founded the South African pop group The Bats alongside Paul Ditchfield. The group quickly became a fixture of the local music scene, scoring a number-one hit on South African radio with All I Got, as well as fan favourites Who's That Girl and Groen en Goud (Vat hom Dawie).

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The Bats also made their mark beyond South African shores. Their track Oh God, It's Beautiful reached the finals of the 1972 Tokyo Song Festival, earning the group international recognition. After the band disbanded in the early 1980s, Eckstein stepped into solo work that highlighted his comedic and acting abilities before The Bats reunited in 2000 and continued performing for several more years.

Mzansi remembers Eddie Eckstein

South Africans who grew up watching and listening to Eckstein flooded the comment sections on a Facebook tribute with warm memories and heartfelt stories:

@Coleen van Staden said:

"RIP Eddie, condolences to his family and friends. Memories of curry and rice, Rotunda Hotel, the Bats every Sunday night, early seventies ❤️"

@Tom Dowding shared:

"RIP Eddie. We had fun one Saturday afternoon. Watched a Currie Cup final in Swaziland, then he beat me in a quick game of squash before his show in Gigis. Aah Eddie"

@Bette Kun wrote:

"Such sad news. Eddie was in the same room as my husband Lance in Milpark Clinic in December 2009. They were like 2 naughty boys teasing and entertaining all of us. He made my husband's final days a period of good fun and support. Bless him and his family."

@Jennifer Ormond-Brown said:

"RIP Eddie. I grew up laughing because of you. Thank you."

@Rolf Austin Bakaitis added:

"Loved this guy; he was so funny. RIP Eddie, and may your laughter and jokes make all the angels laugh."

@Phillip Liebenberg wrote:

"Besides being a fantastic drummer, he was an entertainer par excellence. RIP Eddie, you were one of a kind."

@Ronnie Hayes said:

"Thank you for the laughs, tears and memories, Eddie. Rest in peace. Condolences to the family."

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