A TikTok creator posted a video on 14 November 2026 claiming to have received a prophetic message about a major disaster hitting South Africa

The creator raised questions about the country's emergency response capacity after sharing her prediction

Many South Africans flooded the comments with prayers, scepticism and humour after the video began circulating online

A TikTok video of a woman claiming to have received a divine warning about South Africa amassed attention. She claimed the country would be struck by a powerful earthquake.

A woman shared a prophecy of doom for South Africa. Image: @follow.jesus9493

Source: TikTok

Filmed indoors against a floral wallpaper backdrop, the creator said the message came to her in the early hours of the morning, between 2 am and 3 am. She described feeling the number seven strongly during the experience, and said she interpreted this as the minimum magnitude of the predicted quake, adding that the number appeared to grow larger in her mind, suggesting the event could be even more severe.

Much of the video by @follow.jesus949 focused not just on the prediction itself, but on whether South Africa would be able to cope with a disaster of that scale. The creator drew comparisons with emergency responses in the United States, citing what she described as a recent building collapse in New York City where rescuers worked for days before abandoning efforts. She questioned whether South Africa had the earth-moving equipment, trained personnel and financial resources to mount a similar response, raising concerns about the capacity of local authorities and emergency services. Watch the video that sparked the debate below:

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Mzansi reacts to 'prophecy'

The comments section quickly filled with a mix of faith, humour and defiance:

@sephula nomsa wrote:

"I pray may it not happen. Let it be reversed."

@Pinkie phao said:

"South Africa is a praying country. No weapon formed against South Africa shall prosper and I silence every voice raised up against South Africa."

@𝗞𝓾ʜ𝐥𝑒☆🎀🫧 pointed out:

"It's now 15 November. There was no earthquake 😇."

@RS_WRLD joked:

"🤣 It's the 15th today."

@Selvan quipped:

"Any chance of getting the Lotto Numbers?"

@Lerato Rose Modipa🇿🇦 sighed:

"Always South Africa 😭."

Other Briefly News stories about controversial prophecies

Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Mellontik Orasi provoked widespread condemnation in July 2026 after posting a graphic Facebook prediction claiming anti-illegal immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma would not survive until November, detailing specific gunshot wounds.

Randburg-based Nigerian pastor Prophet David Uche (@prophetdaviduche0) sparked heated online debate after sharing a clip, allegedly recorded in February 2025, in which he claimed to see a casket draped in a South African flag containing a prominent politician, drawing immediate comparisons to the death of South African Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa in Paris on 30 September 2025.

Following the tragic deaths of flamboyant Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy, and four others in a helicopter crash near Marondera on 30 September 2026, a cryptic, years-old monologue by Zimbabwean prophet Passion Java resurfaced on X with captions claiming he had foreseen the fatal accident.

Source: Briefly News