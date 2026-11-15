A 14-year-old boy was arrested after a domestic worker was allegedly shot and killed on a farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, 14 November 2026

Police said the weapon believed to have been used was a shotgun belonging to the teenager's uncle, who now faces a separate charge

The boy was released into the custody of his parent under the Child Justice Act, while the motive remained unknown

A teenager barely 16 was arrested for the murder of a domestic worker. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA — Police have apprehended a 14-year-old youth following the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old domestic worker at an agricultural property near Barberton in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 14 November 2026. The incident took place just days after two women were shot dead inside a shack in Cape Town.

According to the South African Police Service, the arrest took place on 15 November. The minor's identity is being withheld to protect his legal rights.

Details of the incident

Provincial police indicated that the fatal encounter occurred around 05:50 on Saturday. Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo stated that the woman was resting inside an external room when the minor reportedly knocked on the entrance and discharged a firearm as soon as she opened it. Paramedics responded swiftly to the location but pronounced her dead upon arrival.

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Investigators believe the weapon involved is a shotgun legally belonging to the boy's uncle. Masondo noted that the youth personally notified authorities about what had transpired. Officers have since confiscated the firearm for forensic examination.

Authorities have registered a murder docket and formally charged the minor. Officials have not yet disclosed when he will appear in court, and the deceased woman's name has not been released by police or media outlets.

See the SAPS post on X confirming the arrest:

Legal proceedings and firearm ownership

In compliance with the Child Justice Act 75 of 2008, authorities placed the boy in the custody of his parent instead of detaining him in a holding cell. This statute stipulates that minors between the ages of 14 and 17 possess criminal capacity and can face arrest and prosecution, though they qualify for release into parental or guardian supervision while awaiting court proceedings.

Additionally, investigators have initiated a separate inquiry into the boy's uncle's negligent handling of a firearm. Under the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000, registered firearm owners are legally obligated to ensure their weapons are safely locked away.

Detectives are continuing to probe the events leading up to the shooting, and a clear motive has yet to be determined.

Bellville man arrested after death of elderly father

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the 53-year-old Bellville man arrested after his 88-year-old father was allegedly tortured and killed in Eversdal.

The victim was found dead by paramedics, and investigators are still examining what led to the killing. The suspect is expected to appear in court as police continue their investigation.

Source: Briefly News