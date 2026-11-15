Izingane zeS'thembu star Khwezi Mazibuko posted a touching home video montage celebrating baby Mphilisi's first birthday on Instagram

Khwezi expressed deep emotion in her caption about what her son means to her, keeping the milestone celebration simple but heartfelt

The post reignited ongoing debate among fans about who baby Mphilisi truly resembles, with comments flooding in

'Izingane Zes'thembu' Khwezi Mazibuko marked her son's first birthday with an emotional tribute. Image: khwezie_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Lwandle Mseleku's partner and Izingane zeS'thembu Season 4 star Khwezi Mazibuko has fans in their feelings after posting a sweet tribute to her baby boy, Mphilisi, on the occasion of his first birthday. The clip, shared on Thursday, 12 November 2026, is a warm montage tracing his growth from a one-month-old newborn to a one-year-old toddler, and it has the internet talking.

Khwezi celebrates Mphilisi's birthday

The home video montage takes viewers through some of the most tender everyday moments of Mphilisi's first year, from quiet mornings on a bed and time spent in the kitchen, to outings in a car seat and playtime at a park. Set to a nostalgic, sentimental soundtrack, the visuals capture just how quickly babies grow. In her caption, Khwezi opened up about how deeply her son has changed her world, keeping the message personal and sincere rather than performative.

Khwezi rose to wider public recognition after appearing on Izingane zeS'thembu Season 4, where she featured as part of the Mseleku family narrative as Lwandle's partner. Her journey as a new mother has played out partly in the public eye, and questions around Mphilisi's paternity have lingered since the show aired.

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Who does Mphilisi look like? Fans cannot agree

The birthday post quickly drew fans into a familiar conversation about the little one's resemblance. Reactions ranged from sweet birthday wishes to pointed comparisons.

@posh_gal wrote:

"This baby looks like Tirelo's."

@zere_zikode commented:

"I'm sure that the show is scripted. I don't know that a child looks like Mesuli without relation; I even see Sne's child here."

@constancemosima said:

"Your baby looks like Nompumelo's kids ❤️ happiest birthday."

@matshidisomakholwa kept it straightforward:

"The boy looks like his beautiful mamma."

@palmiralisho sent warm wishes:

"Happiest birthday to a cute face 😍😍. May the Lord grace him with happy, healthy and prosperous years to come."

Watch the birthday montage by clicking the link.

'Izingane Zes'thembu' star Khwezi Mazibuko marked her son's first birthday with an emotional tribute. Image: khwezie_mazibuko

Source: Instagram

Khwezi Mazibuko confirms IUI conception

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Khwezi Mazibuko dropped a bombshell on Izingane Zes'thembu, revealing she and Lwandle Mseleku used IUI to conceive their child.

The revelation came after Khwezi told Lwandle's mother, MaCele, that he was not the father, sparking a family crisis and forcing a DNA test.

Source: Briefly News