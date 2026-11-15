A security guard at Simbithi Eco-Estate on KZN's Dolphin Coast stopped a driver in his tracks with an unexpected answer about why he is always so happy

Fitness trainer Shaun Ford filmed the encounter at the estate's entrance and shared it on Instagram on 13 November 2026

South Africans online said the guard's energy and outlook on life were exactly the side of the country the world needs to see more of

A security guard at Simbithi Eco-Estate on the left and Shaun Fird, a personal trainer on the right. Images shaun_ford_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A security guard at Simbithi Eco-Estate on KwaZulu-Natal's North Coast became an unlikely internet sensation after a short video of him at the boom gate checkpoint captured something most people rarely see at work: genuine, overflowing joy.

Fitness trainer and ex-pro motocross racer Shaun Ford filmed the encounter in a selfie-style clip from inside his vehicle on 13 November 2026. He simply asked the guard why he was so full of energy. What followed left people speechless.

The guard leaned through the open window and gave an answer that felt more like a life lesson than small talk. He explained that loving himself was the foundation of everything. Because of that self-love, he said, he approaches his job with love, respect and joy, which creates a positive energy that he passes on to every person he serves.

He even brought in the science.

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"It's good for the dopamine, it's good for the oxytocin, and it's good for your well-being, both from a mental health perspective," he said, before adding simply: "It's nice to be human."

Simbithi's beloved familiar face

The young man is clearly no stranger to the residents of Ballito. Comments under the post made clear that he has been brightening mornings at Simbithi Eco-Estate for some time. Ford captioned the clip:

"Guy's got it figured out. Simbithi, give the man a raise."

The estate, situated between Ballito and Salt Rock roughly 43 kilometres north of Durban, is a 430-hectare gated eco-estate known for its forests, wetlands and golf course. It sits about 15 to 25 minutes south of King Shaka International Airport.

Watch the video that has South Africa talking:

Mzansi reacts to the viral clip

South Africans flooded the comments section on the Instagram page with admiration for Thulani:

@chiquita_bonitaaaaaaa said:

"Bless his soul... He is a kind human xx."

@barrybuckley shared:

"Sebastian is one of our old favourite happy souls here in Ballito, what a legend 🙌"

@lethud01 wrote:

"Oxytocin bhut'wami [my brother] 😍🙌🏾"

@jen_claire_tselentis added:

"Aw T man! Love this guy! He ALWAYS has this amount of energy - it is infectious 😅🫶"

@laurenfvallee said:

"The Simbithi clubhouse guard - he is so lovely! ❤️"

@rory_kilmartin wrote:

"This guy has no business being a guard - go bless and teach the rest of the world ❤️"

@dawnduma added:

"Thulani Sebastian! No one like him 🥹"

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Source: Briefly News