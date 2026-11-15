Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James Mgudlwa, caught the attention of South African women after appearing in the couple's Netflix wedding special

Mgudlwa, an admitted Attorney of the High Court, comes from royalty and keeps a low profile despite his wife's fame

Social media users flooded timelines with compliments about his looks, style, and personality after the special aired

Mzansi women gushed over Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza. Images: mutsa.fuleni, buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's husband has become an unexpected talking point on South African social media, with women singing his praises after getting a proper look at him in the couple's Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza.

The award-winning radio and TV personality has long kept her personal life under wraps, but the Netflix feature gave audiences a rare and extended look at the man she married, and viewers had plenty to say.

Who is Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa?

Away from his wife's media spotlight, Buzza lives a deliberately low-key life. What the Netflix special made clear, however, is that he is far from an ordinary man. Throughout the production, it is highlighted that he comes from royalty, adding a regal dimension to his quiet confidence.

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His Instagram bio paints a picture of a man grounded in faith, with his Christian beliefs taking centre stage. It also confirms a professional identity that may surprise some fans: Buzza is an admitted Attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

The couple's traditional wedding ceremony in 2025 had already won fans over when details first emerged, but Stars and Vows deepened that affection by offering a genuine window into their relationship and the values holding it together.

Mzansi women found themselves swooning over Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza James. Image: mutsa.fuleni

Source: Instagram

Mzansi women react to Anele's husband

Once Buzza appeared on screen in the Netflix special, social media timelines lit up with admiration. Women across platforms wasted no time sharing their thoughts, zeroing in on everything from his face to his fashion choices.

leesmakeez started the conversation, her post receiving hundreds of replies and over 1,900 likes:

"Actually, mhle uBuzza (Buzza is handsome)."

B_ChaoticMo responded:

"When he wore that bucket hat, I was like, 'This man is handsome.'"

_renaey_xx said:

"This wedding made me see this, he's really good looking."

Sithembile00 claimed:

"Even Anele can't believe she bagged him. The way she looks at him, she's in disbelief."

ThuliMlotyw_a added:

"And very kind! Anele won."

The reactions paint a picture of a man whose appeal goes beyond appearance. Fans noted that his warmth and grounded character came through just as strongly as his looks, with many suggesting Anele found herself a genuinely exceptional partner.

See the viral posts below.

Anele and Buzza's body language gets peeps talking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Anele Mdoda and Buzza James.

Social media users discussed the couple's body language, convinced that one party may be more in love than the other.

Source: Briefly News