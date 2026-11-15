Eagle-eyed netizens placed recent photos of Uncle Waffles next to older snaps, sparking accusations that the DJ had work done

The latest speculation followed a separate wave of Ozempic rumours after Uncle Waffles debuted a noticeably slimmer frame earlier in the year

The response from fans skewed largely negative, with many arguing the Eswatini-born DJ did not need to alter her natural appearance

Uncle Waffles has been accused of going under the knife. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Uncle Waffles has found herself at the centre of a fresh wave of social media scrutiny after netizens began circulating side-by-side photographs comparing her recent and older looks, with many convinced the Eswatini-born Amapiano DJ has had cosmetic work done on her chest.

The debate gathered momentum quickly once eagle-eyed users noticed what they described as a fuller, lifted appearance in newer images of the Tanzania hitmaker. Talk of a lift or implants spread rapidly across social media platforms, turning into one of the more heated celebrity body conversations doing the rounds.

This is not the first time the internationally acclaimed DJ's physique has become a topic of intense online conversation. In late 2025, fans were struck by how noticeably slimmer Uncle Waffles appeared compared to the fuller, curvier figure she had previously been associated with. That shift triggered heavy speculation about Ozempic, the weight-loss treatment that has become a talking point across the global entertainment industry.

Uncle Waffles' noticeably fuller chest had social media talking. Image: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

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Social media reacts to Uncle Waffles' rumoured procedure

The latest round of speculation has drawn a largely critical response, with most commenters expressing disappointment rather than approval.

badgyalamy2 said:

"She didn't need to do that."

khwezi_phewaa wrote:

"Hate when SA girlies get work done, 'cause you were literally so perfect before."

YourFirstAngell added:

"She should have gotten smaller-sized implants, and the surgeon shouldn't have left a visible gap between the implants."

Antbigerthanlyf added:

"Why did she do this?"

nokwandamhlong0 reacted:

"They look painful."

While the bulk of the commentary leaned towards disappointment, a handful of users offered a more balanced perspective, noting that if a procedure did take place, the results could appear far more natural once fully settled over the coming months.

Uncle Waffles has not publicly addressed the rumours or responded to the speculation surrounding her appearance.

See the viral photos below.

Social media compared Uncle Waffles' before-and-after photos. Images: Burnerburnerac5

Source: Twitter

Gogo Maweni flaunts her new body

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Gogo Maweni's new body, which she flaunted in a figure-hugging dress.

This comes after the famous sangoma went to Turkey for a cosmetic procedure that has had social media buzzing ever since.

Source: Briefly News