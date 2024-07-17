Cole Palmer was spotted training hard after England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, Germany on Sunday

The Chelsea attacker scored the Three Lions' only goal in the game after being setup by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

The Blues star's training video in the gym stirred reactions from the Premier League giants' fans on social media

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has put the 2024 UEFA European Championship final loss behind him as he resumes training ahead of the forthcoming Premier League season.

The former Manchester City star scored England's only goal in their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin on Sunday, July 14.

The 22-year-old also put up a stellar performance in the Three Lions' win over the Netherlands. He set up Ollie Watkins' late winner in the semi-final clash.

Cole Palmer celebrates scoring for England during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match against Spain at Olympiastadion on Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Eddie Keogh.

Palmer resumes training after Euros final loss

According to a report by Metro, Palmer is not slowing down or letting the final loss affect him as he resumes training ahead of the new season.

The England international was spotted with personal trainer Nathan Palmer in the gym lifting weights instead of going on vacation.

The forward will play under a new coach, Enzo Maresca, at Chelsea next season, and he's hoping to be in shape before resuming pre-season training with the Italian manager.

In his debut season last campaign, the Englishman was an essential player for the Blues, scoring 25 goals and registering 15 assists in all competitions.

Fans' reactions to Palmer's training after Euros

Keith Hathaway said:

"Hard work always brings reward."

Boom_iin wants Palmer to work on his stamina:

"He needs to work on his stamina."

@C10410511611497 believes Palmer doesn't need to hit the gym:

"He doesn't want all that; he just needs a better passer other than Gallagher behind."

Football Park said:

"Respect to Cole. Absolute talent and baller."

Rubik1917 shared his views on Palmer's training:

"This is the worst. This type of player should not have muscle mass. He has to be thin to be in those positions. Look at the example of Foden, who Pep doesn't want muscular."

