Tensions rise within Manchester United’s squad as players voice concerns over Ruben Amorim’s tactical system

The team’s recent struggles, including a disappointing loss to Tottenham Hotspur, have led to frustration

Some Manchester United players feel a compromise in his approach is necessary for the team to move forward

Reports suggest that some players are becoming increasingly frustrated with Ruben Amorim’s tactical approach, believing that it doesn’t suit their style of play and is restricting the squad’s potential.

Amorim’s Tactical Approach Under Scrutiny

Amorim’s possession-based, high-pressing football has received praise but also criticism from players who feel the system is too rigid and doesn’t capitalize on their individual strengths, affecting team cohesion.

Manchester United’s recent 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur has highlighted the team’s struggles to execute Amorim’s tactics, leaving players caught out of position and lacking creativity to break down opposition defenses.

Players Call for a Compromise in Tactical Approach

The growing dissatisfaction within the squad has led to discussions about finding a middle ground, with players calling for adjustments to Amorim’s system to ensure better results and morale. Manchester United’s management is reportedly aware of the concerns raised by the players and is looking for ways to balance Amorim’s philosophy with the team’s preferences moving forward.

Pressure Mounts on Amorim as United Seek Improvement

With the pressure mounting after recent poor performances, United’s upcoming matches will be crucial in determining whether Amorim’s system continues or adjustments are made to better suit the squad.

Fans React to Amorim’s Tactical Struggles

On X (formerly Twitter), Manchester United fans have shared their frustrations over the team's struggles under Ruben Amorim, with many questioning his tactical approach and the players' commitment to his system.

@shadymanc72 expressed frustration, stating,

Who cares what the players think? INEOS don’t, most fans don’t. They are mostly bang average and don’t have what it takes to play for any manager, in any system. Many of them will be on their way in the summer, not a moment too soon either.

Meanwhile, @Brad criticized Amorim's tactics, saying,

Amorim can't hide forever with his park the bus and hoof it upfield tactics with 30% possession every game. No wonder the players are sick of him already.

@Babatunde echoed concerns about United’s defensive approach, noting,

I don’t just get it why we’ll sit back and let opponents dominate us whenever they have the ball in their half without any pressure from our attackers. Winning the ball higher up the pitch really helps a lot but I don't just find our team doing so.

These reactions reflect the growing discontent surrounding the team’s performances and Amorim’s style of play, with fans calling for change and greater pressure on opponents.

