Kaizer Chiefs will be without Brandon Petersen and Khalil Ben Youssef for their upcoming match against Cape Town City

SuperSport United will be without head coach Gavin Hunt, while TS Galaxy’s Victor Letsoalo and Polokwane City’s Rodney Maphangule are also ruled out

With multiple key players and staff suspended, these absences could heavily influence the performances of the affected teams

Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC will have to navigate their upcoming Betway Premiership matches without key personnel, as both teams have multiple suspensions.

This could significantly impact their performances in crucial league clashes.

Chiefs duo suspended for Cape Town City clash

Kaizer Chiefs will be without goalkeeper Brandon Petersen and assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef for their upcoming match against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Petersen was sent off in Chiefs’ 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals last weekend.

Ben Youssef received his fourth yellow card of the season, leading to an automatic one-match suspension.

Stellenbosch FC also hit by suspensions

Stellenbosch FC will also be without two key players in their next fixture: Ismail Toure and Sage Stephens both picked up their fourth yellow cards of the season in their last league game, ruling them out of action. Toure has been a crucial defensive presence, while Stephens’ absence in goal could be a major setback for the Stellies.

Full suspension list for this week’s fixtures

Here’s a look at the players and officials who will miss this week’s Betway Premiership fixtures due to suspensions:

How these suspensions could impact the matches

With these key players missing, both teams face tactical challenges: Chiefs must rely on either Bruce Bvuma to step up in Petersen’s absence. Stellenbosch’s defensive reshuffle could create vulnerabilities, especially against a Chiefs side eager to maintain their momentum. These suspensions could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this week’s matches in the Betway Premiership.

Additional suspensions across the League

Beyond Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC, other teams will also be affected by key suspensions in the upcoming Betway Premiership fixtures.

SuperSport United will be without head coach Gavin Hunt, who has been sanctioned, while TS Galaxy striker Victor Letsoalo is also suspended, potentially weakening their attacking options.

Polokwane City will have to cope without Rodney Maphangule, who has been ruled out for their next match.

