Former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is back on the touchline after being officially presented as the new head coach of Swedish outfit AIK Stockholm.

Riveiro ended his three-year spell with Pirates near the conclusion of the 2024/25 season and subsequently took up a role with Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly. That chapter proved brief, as he was relieved of his duties only a few matches into the new campaign.

The Spaniard has now made a return to Europe, continuing his career in Scandinavia with AIK.

Expressing his delight at the appointment, Riveiro said he was honoured to join a club deeply rooted in football culture. He described AIK as an institution defined by a clear identity, lofty ambitions and an intense passion surrounding the team.

Riveiro added that he is eager to begin work, forge strong connections, and collaborate closely with players and staff as they strive to improve on a daily basis and progress both individually and as a collective unit.

Source: Briefly News