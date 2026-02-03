Relebohile Mofokeng Reflects on His New Role at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng has revealed that operating in the No.10 position brings out the best in his game, allowing him greater freedom and more opportunities to influence play.

The dynamic forward found the net and claimed his second successive Man of the Match award as the Buccaneers dethroned Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit of the Betway Premiership, opening a three-point gap at the top.

Mofokeng, 21, broke the deadlock in the 16th minute and was instrumental in the second goal, which came after the ball struck the crossbar before deflecting off Darren Johnson and over the line.

Reflecting on his performance during a post-match interview with SuperSport TV, the youngster explained why he prefers a central role rather than being deployed out wide.

He noted that playing on the flank limits his movement, whereas the No.10 position offers more space to express himself and consistently create scoring chances, making it a more natural fit for his style of play.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reserved special praise for goalkeeper Sipho Chaine following their 2–0 victory over AmaZulu in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Chaine recorded his 11th clean sheet of the Betway Premiership season in just 15 outings, drawing level with Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Brandon Petersen and playing a key role in lifting Pirates to the top of the table.

The Moroccan-French tactician highlighted a crucial late save from his first-choice keeper, insisting it was vital to the outcome of the match.

Ouaddou explained that while Chaine may not have been heavily tested throughout the contest, the decisive stop he produced prevented Pirates from conceding and helped preserve their control of the game, which ultimately allowed them to push on and secure the second goal.

Source: Briefly News