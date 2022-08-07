Ever since the 1995 Rugby World Cup, South Africans have been united behind the Springboks and the sport has brought people together

The Springboks beat the All Blacks by 26 - 10, the largest margin since 1928 and rugby fans were over the moon

South Africans took to social media to share their reactions to the Springboks and their effect on the country and its people

Following the Springboks' convincing win over the All Blacks, South Africans have taken to social media in reaction to the unifying effect of rugby on the country.

Social media was abuzz with people sharing their views on the problems South Africa faces and how they seem to melt away when Mzansi rallies behind the boks.

Rugby has a unifying effect on South Africans and Mzansi thinks that the Springboks can fix the country. Photo credit: @Springboks, @SARugbymag

Source: Twitter

This sentiment was summed up by Mark Barnes on Twitter (@mark_barnes56) when he said:

"If you want to fix SA, look no further than rugby - we mix it up, and we win - common purpose, national pride!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans react to the Springboks and the pride they feel for the national rugby team

@jaredwright17:

"The Springboks' biggest win over the All Blacks since 1928 when South Africa won 17-0

#RSAvNZL #rugbychampionship"

@sontondlovu:

"Regardless of the score in Mbombela Stadium this evening, tourism is the winner! The stadium is full to capacity hotels are full in Mbombela for the first time since Covid! #SportsTourism #TourismRecovery #StrongerTogether #RSAvNZL #RugbyChampionship"

@NicholasNyati:

"The springboks remain a shining star in the darkness we face as a country. They are a reflection of what we can become if we embrace our diversity and work on our strengths.

Great game by Lukhanyo Am"

@AstridTsomba108:

"Please give us a country from another planet. Maybe one country from Mars.

We are done with all the countries on earth.

Bokke all the way

#RSAvNZL"

Springbok triumph adds to woes of embattled All Blacks

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa beat New Zealand 26-10 on Saturday in the Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela, adding to the woes of the embattled All Blacks.

New Zealand flew to South Africa having lost four of their previous five matches amid calls for coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane to be sacked.

The ferocity of the Springboks constantly unsettled the All Blacks, who were lucky to trail only 10-3 at half-time having been outplayed in the opening 40 minutes.

Source: Briefly News