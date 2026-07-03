Rassie Erasmus enters the inaugural Nations Championship with one of the strongest coaching records in international rugby

The Springbok coach's winning percentage places him near the top of a fascinating comparison involving the tournament's leading coaches

One familiar northern hemisphere rival still holds a narrow advantage as a new global rugby battle begins

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Rassie Erasmus' Springbok numbers are huge, but one fierce Nations Championship rival still holds a narrow advantage over the Bok coach. Image: Niall Carson/PA

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus' Springbok numbers are huge, but one fierce Nations Championship rival still has the edge over the South African coach. Erasmus has won 75.5% of his 53 Tests in charge of the Boks, while Ireland boss Andy Farrell sits narrowly ahead on 78%.

The figures have added another subplot to the inaugural Nations Championship, which begins in July 2026. South Africa open their campaign against England at Ellis Park on Saturday, 4 July.

Rassie Erasmus among leading Nations Championship coaches

RugbyPass compared the winning percentages of head coaches involved in the Nations Championship and World Rugby Nations Cup.

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The Nations Championship is a new biennial international rugby tournament featuring 12 leading nations split into Northern and Southern Hemisphere groups.

Teams play six cross-hemisphere rounds, with three matches in July and another three in November. The tournament then concludes with a Finals Weekend.

Erasmus enters the new competition with 40 victories from 53 Tests as Springbok coach.

"With his innovative approach to coaching, Erasmus has never been afraid to push back the boundaries and keep the opposition guessing," RugbyPass reports.

Andy Farrell still has the edge over Rassie Erasmus

Farrell's numbers narrowly better those of his South African rival. The Ireland coach has won 50 of his 64 Tests, giving him a 78% winning percentage. Erasmus' 40 wins leave him just 2.5 percentage points behind.

Zimbabwe coach Pieter Benade tops the wider comparison with a perfect record after eight Tests. The Sables have not lost under him since his appointment in March 2024.

However, Farrell and Erasmus sit closely matched among coaches leading established international rugby heavyweights into the Nations Championship.

Rassie’s 75.5% Bok record is not quite top. Image: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Springbok record adds to Rassie Erasmus' huge numbers

Erasmus' figures also place him among South Africa's most successful coaches by winning percentage. Bokhist lists his 75.5% record behind Kitch Christie, Cecil Moss, Nelie Smith and Ian Kirkpatrick among Springbok coaches with at least five Tests.

His next match will carry another major milestone. Erasmus will equal Jake White's record of 54 Tests in charge of the Springboks when South Africa face England.

The Nations Championship now provides a fresh stage for Erasmus and Farrell. While only 2.5 percentage points separate their coaching records, results in rugby's new cross-hemisphere competition could add another chapter to the numbers battle.

Jake White raises Springboks concern before England Test

Briefly News also reported that Jake White said the Springboks were not invincible ahead of their Nations Championship opener against England. The World Cup-winning coach highlighted one area of Rassie Erasmus' starting XV that could become a concern.

White also singled out an England danger man who he believes could trouble the Boks if given space at Ellis Park.

Source: Briefly News