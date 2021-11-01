Bulimo Joan, 50, has opened up about how the first man she fell in love with and got engaged lied to her

The mother of two met the man in church, but nothing prepared her for what was to come

The man told her that he was in love with her and quickly proposed to her and asked her to wait for him to come back to Kenya after finishing studies abroad

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A 50-year-old Bulimo Joan has narrated a story of how the first man she ever fell in love with lied to her.

Bulimo Joan said she has never seen her fiance to date. Photo: TUKOMyStory.

Source: Original

The lady spoke to TUKO TV's Kevin Phillips Momanyi about her story of heartbreak saying she was still hopeful that her fiancé would return from his US trip and build a family together.

She expected him to be an honest man

Joan met the man in a church, so she expected he would be an honest man.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"He said he was in love but was not ready to marry then. So I had to wait for him to finish his studies then he would come back. I accepted because I too was not ready for marriage at 23," she told Momanyi in an interview.

Shortly after, the man left for his studies. However, the two would often communicate through letters. Joan thought the man would be back in a year, but that did not happen.

After three years, she couldn't take it anymore and demanded to know when he would return. The man quickly sent his parents to hers, requesting tor dowry arrangements to be made.

He even paid my dowry, Joan said

The parents agreed on the dowry, and it was delivered.

"The parents brought KSh 25,000 and part of the 12 cows that were requested. He then began to promise me that he would be back in a month, but would change his story every time. He kept pushing the date and this got me worried," Joan said.

One day, Joan received a heavy envelope from the post office. She was excited, knowing her love had sent her something special. She was often receiving some dollars from him and this, she thought, was no different.

But the shock she got after opening the envelope was unmatched.

Envelope containing shocking news

Inside the envelope were letters, many letters.

"All the letters I ever wrote to him. Then there was another letter from a woman. She claimed to be his wife. She told me that the two were married and if I was in doubt, I should call their pastor who wedded them. Then she included the pastor's number," Joan recalled.

Joan's heart was shattered. She took the letter to his uncle and informed him about the discovery, and he promised to follow up with him.

To date, Joan has never heard from the man. She got married elsewhere and now has two children.

Joan said this incident broke her heart.

"Neighbours who were there when the dowry was brought began to gossip about me," she recalled, adding that she had to be strong.

Lady Du totally smitten with hunky fiancé, 'Isibaya' actor Andile Mxakaza

Earlier, Briefly News reported that uZuma Yi Star hitmaker Lady Du is truly taken by her fiancé. The vocalist took to social media to share just how much she values her relationship with Andile Mxakaza

The couple got engaged earlier this year after only being together for four months. The video of their engagement made social media waves as their followers expressed how overjoyed they were for the couple.

Source: Briefly.co.za