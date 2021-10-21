Young Nigerian men have in recent times gone online to share their love stories and how things later turned out well in the end.

Some of these young Nigerians had to remain persistent for years before their women could eventually say yes to them.

In some cases, they temporarily parted ways before fate brought them together once more. In this report, Legit.ng will look at four different young men who passed through 'fire' to get their love.

1. Emmanuel Umaru Maigari

Emmanuel said when he first asked his woman out in 2016, the lady rebuffed him. After trying for months, he got fed up and deleted her contact.

He said that he once deleted her number.

Years later, they reconnected and fate was on the side of Emmanuel. His wife accepted to be his and they got married.

2. Ugo Uba

Ugo met his fiancee in the university while they were both students and she was in 100 level. When the man asked her out, the lady turned him down.

Ugo was not accepted when he was in 100 level.

After the man's graduation, they ceased communication. While in Abuja, he met the lady again and she accepted him. They are planning to get married.

3. Oke

When Oke reached out to his wife on Facebook, she thought he was a playboy and never gave him any attention.

Oke had a lot of patience before he married his wife.

The young Nigerian man pushed on and kept a tab on her. Years after, upon the lady's graduation, he became friends with her again. They are presently married with a kid.

4. Bayo Lawal

The young Nigerian man revealed that he met his wife in the church where he had gone to pray. They became friends afterwards.

Bayo was her friend before she became his wife. Photo source: LinkedIn/Bayo Lawal

He got a 'shadow' rejection after he asked the lady out through a love note he snuck into her birthday gift. The lady never acknowledged it until many months after.

