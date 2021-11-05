A man has got many talking after he showed off the look of a double deck bus that was turned into a 3-bedroom house

In the video, the driver's seat was replaced with a toilet while the passengers seat made way for dining tables

At the top deck are three bedrooms, on the outside is the bathroom and sun lounges under an erected shed

An old double deck bus underwent somewhat a overhaul as it was turned into a 3-bedroom house.

A man who shared the video said the bus is situated in a nice, peaceful and quiet place.

The toilet was put in the driver's seat area Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by 22 Words

How the ground deck looks

A video of its interior shared by 22 Words, showed that the passengers seats was replaced with lengthy cushion chairs and a dining table.

The interior of the ground deck took the form of a local bar.

There is a king-size bed at the top deck

Of the three bedrooms located at the top deck, one has a king-sized bed.

Interestingly, the toilet was created at the driver's seat.

On the outside, there are sun lounges and then the bathroom.

People share their thoughts on the look of the bus house

Alexia Abnett stated:

"I would knock out two bedrooms for storage space and bathroom en suite. Too cramped for my liking. The main bedroom is stunning with glass all round but definitely lack of enough storage space."

Melanie Scott commented:

"A double decker is much more accommodating for my liking but with a smaller family I might be able to manage a proper bathroom. Though the cab version is funny."

Carole Harwood Dunn opined:

"Better than what I lived in or more aptly existed in when I first got married !...Having said that , wouldn't want to live in it now."

Popo Obermeier thought:

"Thar bus is the coolest, but that bathroom is amazing. How cool it would be for a kid to sit there and use the steering wheel as you go, I'd think it would be fun to. I also love the view and being in the country. Great job guys. Have a great day."

