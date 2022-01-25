Tiffany Haddish appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and had a lot of fun explaining her recent arrest

The actress used a relationship joke to explain the number of police officers that found her in her car

The 42-year-old also disclosed that she had a great lawyer handling the case and that they will work it out

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Renowned actress Tiffany Haddish has commented on her recent drunken driving (DUI) arrest.

Tiffany Haddish made a joke about her arrest. Photo: tiffanyhaddish.

Source: Instagram

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the thespian was pretty confident that everything was going to work out just fine. Haddish even joked about the arrest as she referenced her love life just months after she broke up with rapper Common, saying she had been praying to God to send her a man.

However, she hilariously said that God decided to send four, who were all in uniform - after she was arrested early morning while speeding in her car.

Lawyers busy on the case

The Girls' Trip star also disclosed that she has a "really great lawyer" and that they were going to work it out. She finished by saying that she has to become better at precisely what she asks from God.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Haddish's publicised arrest

As earlier reported by Briefly News, the actress had a rough weekend after being arrested for a drunk driving charge on Friday, January 14, morning. The star was reported to have been found asleep in the driver's seat of her car when police responded to a call from someone in the neighbourhood.

The world-famous comedian began her weekend with a new criminal record added to her name. She found her mug shot circulating the web after News24 reported she was taken into Fayette County Jail in Georgia when police responded to a call at 4am.

TMZ reported that police records say Haddish had been charged with driving under the influence and improper stopping on a roadway. Upon inspection, police officials have reason to believe that she had smoked marijuana. Tiffany was only held in the county jail for a few hours before being released on bail.

Source: Briefly News