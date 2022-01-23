Julia Fox has answered critics on her endgame when it comes to her relationship with Kanye West

The actress said she had been an attention seeker in the past, but this time she is only looking for love

The mother of one reminded fans that she dated other billionaires, and maybe they should check up on her work

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Rapper Kanye West's new lover Julia Fox has reacted to fans claims that her relationship with Kanye is all for clout.

Julia Fox has spoken about her relationship with Kanye West, saying she's dated billionaires before. Photo: juliafox

Source: Instagram

The actress has received a lot of criticism regarding the love affair, with some even claiming she might be in for money or fame.

However, Fox has shared her own side, saying that dating rich men is nothing new to her.

In her latest episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast with Niki Takesh, Fox noted what people have been saying about it and gave her honest opinion.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Dated many billionaires

The actress said she had dated billionaires her entire adult life, adding: "Let's keep it real".

Despite admitting to being an attention seeker in the past, Fox said she is past that, and all she cares about now is creating art and putting things into the world.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less," the actress said.

Fox on date night with Kanye

Speaking of Kanye and Julia, Briefly News previously reported that the thespian revealed there was an instant connection between her and the Grammy winner, who is full of energy and generosity.

According to Interview Magazine, Julia said about their famed date night:

"He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave play.

His flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there on time. i was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants."

Julia also revealed that Ye directed the entire photoshoot for her while other people dined, and the rapper surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes.

Source: Briefly News