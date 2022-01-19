A woman has shown gratitude to her new boss for his forward-thinking ways that saw her pose for office photos while showing off her tattoos

Jessica Leonard found it difficult showing any inked skin at her previous place of work as she would be discriminated against

The accountant said it was because of her boss that people could see the real her and still respect her

A woman has shared her journey in the corporate world and is covered with tattoos all over her body.

Jessica Leonard doesn't have to cover her tattoos for work as an accountant any more. Photo: Jessica Hanzie Leonard/LinkedIn.

Tattoos are sometimes given certain stereotypes by society and for Jessica Leonard, it was no different. The accountant from Ohio, US, shared her story on LinkedIn, disclosing how she needed to be careful when she would be "freely herself" in her previous job.

She revealed getting comments like:

"I saw your new photo on LinkedIn showing your tattoos… I was a bit surprised. You’re not going to use that as your bio photo in proposals, though, right?"

Leonard said most of the adverse reactions were from women leaders she looked up to as mentors, but this changed when she got a new job.

While getting her professional photos taken for the job's website as a partner at Evolution Capital Partners, she asked her boss if she might take some without her jacket for personal use.

His responded:

“Let’s roll with the tattoos in both! Loud and proud!”

Leonard shocked but empowered

Her bosses reaction shocked her as she had been used to wearing long sleeves even in the hot summer, hiding all the other tattoos in her ear and avoiding leg ink.

She said her current boss was the type of leader who recognises that she's the same person with a jacket or not and a person that will be taken seriously.

The lass showed gratitude to her boss, saying it's because of him people can find the real her on the website and out in the world, being comfortable in her skin.

In an interview with Good Morning America, she said she hoped this would help those who have faced bias in the past for being themselves.

