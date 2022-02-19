Sam Biyazin immigrated to the US after she was left blind following an accident in her native country Ethiopia

She became the first visually impaired student to graduate with an Accounting degree from Portland State University, PSU

Although told she could not learn Maths because of her condition, she overcame, making history in 2018

In 2018, Sam Biyazin graduated with an Accounting degree from Portland State University, PSU, becoming the first blind student to attain the feat in the establishment.

The Ethiopian-born inspired many with her pioneering achievement as she paved the path for people like herself and abled students alike.

Originally, Biyazin was not born blind, but an accident left her visually impaired at age four, according to Devon Haskins of KGW News.

Growing up in Ethiopia

While coping with the misfortune that left her blind as a child in Ethiopia, Biyazin was told that she could not study Maths because of her condition.

She immigrated to the US, and with support from her educators, she overcame her inadequacy.

Studying at PSU

At Portland State University, she worked hard with her professors and the Disability Resource Center to make all her coursework accessible using screen-readers, braille, and other tools.

After graduating with a degree in Accounting, she secured a job with a Fortune 500 company. Her alma mater uploaded her video on Instagram to celebrate her achievements.

Click to watch the video below;

