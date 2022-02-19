Dental advocate, Dr George McTeer Sr, DMD, became the first African-American dentist to graduate from the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC

Dr George C McTeer Sr, DMD, made history when he became the first African-American dentist to graduate from the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC.

The alumnus of the College of Dental Medicine at MUSC made a positive impact on his alma mater that has benefited students after him.

McTeer was a Maths and Science educator before switching to establish a career in dentistry, according to Education at MUSC.

In 2011, the Dr George C McTeer Sr Scholarship established in previous years was permanently endowed with the help of James B Edwards College of Dental Medicine to honour Dr McTeer's many valuable contributions to MUSC.

Dr McTeer, who died at 78, is survived by his wife Norma JE McTeer, daughters Sonja McTeer and Dr Arlene McTeer, and son George McTeer Jr.

