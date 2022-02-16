Determined African American Grandfather Earns His PhD Against All Odds

African-American, Johnnie Jones, graduated with his doctorate from the Louisiana State University, LSU, at 83

He made history in 2018 as the oldest Black person to achieve the milestone from LSU, where he also obtained his master's

Jones earned his bachelor’s degree in Sociology at the University of Hawaii after he retired from the military in 1973

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

At 83, Johnnie Jones made history when he became the oldest living Black person to earn a doctoral degree from the Louisiana State University, LSU, in 2018.

Attaining higher education had always been his dream, but he left school in sixth grade to support his family after World War II.

Jones knew the importance of education but still couldn't continue his studies when he joined the Marine Corps at 18.

How Determined African-American GrandFather Earned His PhD at 83 Against all Odds. Photo credit: newsone.com/The Advocate

Source: UGC

Determined to better his life, Jones attended night school to earn his diploma and later took junior college classes before being deployed as a sergeant on two combat tours during the Vietnam War.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

He later took correspondence courses offered by Louisiana State University while in Vietnam.

After he retired from the military in 1973, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Sociology at the University of Hawaii.

Jones wanted more for himself as far education was concerned, so he went in for his master’s degree at Louisiana State University, where he also bagged his PhD.

While pursuing his postgraduate degree, he juggled his studies and work at a restaurant and later as a warden at the Louisiana Department of Corrections to support his family.

Jones successfully achieved his doctorate in 2018, becoming the oldest student to receive a graduate degree during the fall commencement at LSU.

He also became the oldest Black person to receive a degree in the history of the university.

Ghanaian Mom of 3 Graduates with PhD

Briefly News previously reported that a mother of three from Ghana, Wilhelmina Annie Mensah, has graduated with a doctorate in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of Ghana.

According to Wilhelmina, the past six years have been a great learning phase for her. And, her years of dedication and commitment to her goal have paid off.

She achieved her master's in Medical Biochemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana before heading to the University of Ghana to pursue her PhD.

Black Man Becomes First Lawyer in His Family

Also, Briefly News reported that Ray Curtis Petty Jr, ESQ is the definition of a fighter who has overcome cycles of obstacles life threw at him to achieve his goal as a legal brain, becoming the first lawyer in his family.

Undaunted by the mountain of difficulties and childhood inadequacies, he triumphed and made history as his family's first-generation attorney.

Recounting his story on his Instagram account, he recalls being told by his teachers that he should be in special education classes. His coaches also doubted his ability to remember a playbook as a child, he said.

Source: Briefly News