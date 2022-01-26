A man was going about his metal detecting hobby, not knowing that he would find an extremely rare coin

Michael Leigh-Mallory, a 52-year-old British man, was lucky enough to detect a very rare penny worth over R13 million

The man who bought the expensive coin has lent it to a museum so that the world can admire its beauty

Michael Leigh-Mallory, a 52-year-old British man, was going about his day, metal detecting for fun, when he came across a stunning coin… not knowing what it was worth.

A metal detectorist who recently returned to the hobby, found an extremely rare coin. Image: Getty Images

The man has been metal detecting for years, a kind of hobby. He stopped for a while and recently started again, and lucky he did.

Express reported that that Michael went out for a little metal detecting outing with his kids after they persuaded him to get back into it. Over a decade later and the man found treasure on his first go.

The rare coin was spotted by a specialist at Spink auctioneers in London, at the time, Michael had no idea of the value of the coin.

The coin is an extremely rare penny and has been explained to portray the first "true" portrait of an English King on the throne since the time of William the Conqueror. An amazing find!

A Mr Leigh-Mallory purchased the coin at the auction for a whopping £648,000 (R13 million) and has loaned it to a museum for the world to admire.

"It is quite surreal really. I'm just a normal guy who lives in Devon with his family so this really is a life-changing sum of money which will go towards their futures. Emily and Harry are very much a part of this story. I used to be a keen metal detectorist but once I had a family the detector ended up getting buried in a cupboard.

“One day my wife said to me: ‘You realise you promised you’d take the kids metal detecting.’ So, I said: ‘Right, kids, we’re going detecting.’ We found an Elizabethan coin, which they were so excited by. It really ignited my passion so I invested in a new detector."

