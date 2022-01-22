A viral TikTok trend saw men across the world share their worst experiences with their exes

Uziel Martinez from Mexico said he donated a kidney to his girlfriend’s mum, not knowing the heartbreak that would follow

The woman dumped Martinez weeks later and ended up marrying another man

To what end would you go to show love for your partner? Well, a man has narrated how he was dumped shortly after donating an organ to his girlfriend's mother.

His girlfriend dumped Uziel Martinez after donating a kidney to her mother. Photos: Uziel Martinez.

The TikTok user named Uziel Martinez from Mexico recounted the moment he was dumped by the woman weeks after donating his kidney to her mother.

Through a series of videos, Martinez said he had heroically stepped up to save the life of his ex’s mother.

Sadly for Martinez, a teacher, the kidney donation to his mother-in-law could not salvage the relationship as he was dumped shortly after.

Marrying another man

The Mirror reports that his ex has since married another man, adding insult to injury. Martinez talked about the nightmare breakup as part of a TikTok trend in which men recounted their worst experiences with exes.

"I donated a kidney to her mother, she left me and got married a month later," he said in one of the videos.

The video went viral, attracting over 14 million views and making headline news in Mexico.

Martinez says he moved on

After going viral, the TikToker insisted that he had gotten over the breakup and had no beef with his ex while admitting he did not expect to go viral.

“I’m fine, I’m fine emotionally, and I think so is she. I have nothing against her. We are on good terms.

We are not friends, but neither do we hate each other. I only did it to make a TikTok. I didn’t think this was going to get out of control,” he said.

American surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in a human patient

Speaking of kidney transplants, Briefly News previously reported that scientists are in celebratory moods after one of their longest experiments worked in their favour.

Briefly News has learnt several scientists recently attached a pig's kidney to a human body temporarily and watched it even as it began to work.

According to various media entities, the latest development is a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants in humans.

