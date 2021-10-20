American Surgeons Successfully Test Pig Kidney Transplant in Human Patient

Scientists recently attached a pig's kidney to a human body temporarily and watched it begin work

It should be noted pigs have been the most recent research focus to address the organ shortage

The success of the transplant was widely celebrated by many people, especially science enthusiasts and doctors

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Scientists are in celebratory moods after one of their longest experiments worked in their favour.

Scientists made the tryout and it was successful. Image: @NBC News

Source: Getty Images

Pig to human organs

Briefly News has learnt a number of scientists recently attached a pig's kidney to a human body temporarily and watched it even as it began to work.

According to various media entities, the latest development is a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants in humans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

NBC News reported that the surgeons attached the pig kidney to a pair of large blood vessels outside the body of a deceased recipient so that they could observe it for two days.

To their ''surprise'', the kidney did what it was supposed to do, which is filtering waste and producing urine. To top it up, the transplant did not trigger any rejection. The post reads:

"It had absolutely normal function. It didn't have this immediate rejection that we have worried about," Dr Robert Montgomery, who led the surgical team at NYU Langone Health, said.

The world celebrates

The success of the transplant was widely celebrated by many people, especially science enthusiasts and doctors. Briefly News understands that pigs have been the most recent research focus to address the organ shortage.

It should be noted, however, that there have been a number of challenges in the procedures. In a recent case, a sugar in pig cells, foreign to the human body, caused immediate organ rejection.

The kidney for this experiment came from a gene-edited animal, engineered to eliminate that sugar and avoid an immune system attack.

Religious woman refuses Covid vaccine but accepts kidney transplant, causes uproar

In a related article, Briefly News published that a Colorado-based woman recently made headlines after she was denied a very important surgery because she refused to be given the Covid-19 vaccine.

Well, the lady, identified as Leilani Lutali did not want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine owing to her religious belief but that caused her more pain after doctors refused to serve her because of the same, reported Global News.

According to Fox13 News, the lady who is suffering from a stage five kidney disease which puts her at risk of dying said no to the Covid-19 vaccine because of the role that fetal cell lines have played in the development of vaccines.

Source: Briefly.co.za