Young Lady Wheeled into the Venue for Her 30th Birthday Party Lying in a Coffin, Video Stirs Mixed Reactions
- A young lady blew netizens away with the weird manner she arrived at the venue for her 30th birthday party
- The birthday celebrant dressed in all black was wheeled into the party lying eyes closed in a coffin
- It was also observed that all the guests at the occasion rocked only black outfit and accessories as if going for a funeral
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A lady's 30th birthday celebration has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
This is as the young lady themed the party like a funeral, as evident in the way she arrived and the colour of the day.
She bade her twenties farewell
In a short footage from the occasion shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady was wheeled by two men into the venue lying in a coffin.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Dressed like a deceased in a black outfit only, the lady laid in the coffin with eyes closed.
In different photos from the occasion, the lady is seen striking a pose with an old frame of hers as well as a collage of old photos.
Guests all rocked different styles of black outfits and accessories as they felicitated with the lady who said farewell to her twenties.
Watch the video below:
Mixed reactions trail the video
@shopetin_ng remarked:
"Y'all saying it feels uncomfortable... But a coffin ⚰️ is just a wood and it could be fun,,, it just depends on your mindset... It's not like they took her below some feets..."
@the_99th.savage_ said:
"If you die from there , they will say it’s the handwork of the Devil… whereas you’ve used your hand to invite him Stupidity."
@mo__desola thought:
"Osiwin ni awon Americans yi sha, you try this in Nigeria your parents will soak you in the blood of Jesus for one months with deep revival."
@starletlaura commented:
"Dat lady is preparing for d untold,if u know u know and now she can't be scared of death wen it comes."
@symplychi_oma stated:
"Who else agrees that this our generation is sick ???
"As in they do crazy stuffs just to trend ... Omg."
Lady arrives venue for her 50th birthday party in a casket
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had stormed her 50th birthday party venue in a casket and stirred reactions.
In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the lady was brought into the venue in a glass casket. As she got to the venue, guests helped her out of the casket.
The unidentified lady was then handed a microphone with which she performed a song to the admiration of the guests.
Source: Briefly News