A young lady blew netizens away with the weird manner she arrived at the venue for her 30th birthday party

The birthday celebrant dressed in all black was wheeled into the party lying eyes closed in a coffin

It was also observed that all the guests at the occasion rocked only black outfit and accessories as if going for a funeral

A lady's 30th birthday celebration has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

This is as the young lady themed the party like a funeral, as evident in the way she arrived and the colour of the day.

She arrived in a coffin

Source: Instagram

She bade her twenties farewell

In a short footage from the occasion shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady was wheeled by two men into the venue lying in a coffin.

Dressed like a deceased in a black outfit only, the lady laid in the coffin with eyes closed.

In different photos from the occasion, the lady is seen striking a pose with an old frame of hers as well as a collage of old photos.

Guests all rocked different styles of black outfits and accessories as they felicitated with the lady who said farewell to her twenties.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@shopetin_ng remarked:

"Y'all saying it feels uncomfortable... But a coffin ⚰️ is just a wood and it could be fun,,, it just depends on your mindset... It's not like they took her below some feets..."

@the_99th.savage_ said:

"If you die from there , they will say it’s the handwork of the Devil… whereas you’ve used your hand to invite him Stupidity."

@mo__desola thought:

"Osiwin ni awon Americans yi sha, you try this in Nigeria your parents will soak you in the blood of Jesus for one months with deep revival."

@starletlaura commented:

"Dat lady is preparing for d untold,if u know u know and now she can't be scared of death wen it comes."

@symplychi_oma stated:

"Who else agrees that this our generation is sick ???

"As in they do crazy stuffs just to trend ... Omg."

Lady arrives venue for her 50th birthday party in a casket

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had stormed her 50th birthday party venue in a casket and stirred reactions.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the lady was brought into the venue in a glass casket. As she got to the venue, guests helped her out of the casket.

The unidentified lady was then handed a microphone with which she performed a song to the admiration of the guests.

Source: Briefly News