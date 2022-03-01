Global site navigation

Young Lady Wheeled into the Venue for Her 30th Birthday Party Lying in a Coffin, Video Stirs Mixed Reactions
Young Lady Wheeled into the Venue for Her 30th Birthday Party Lying in a Coffin, Video Stirs Mixed Reactions

by  Briefly Team Denika Herbst
  • A young lady blew netizens away with the weird manner she arrived at the venue for her 30th birthday party
  • The birthday celebrant dressed in all black was wheeled into the party lying eyes closed in a coffin
  • It was also observed that all the guests at the occasion rocked only black outfit and accessories as if going for a funeral

A lady's 30th birthday celebration has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

This is as the young lady themed the party like a funeral, as evident in the way she arrived and the colour of the day.

She bade her twenties farewell

In a short footage from the occasion shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the lady was wheeled by two men into the venue lying in a coffin.

Dressed like a deceased in a black outfit only, the lady laid in the coffin with eyes closed.

In different photos from the occasion, the lady is seen striking a pose with an old frame of hers as well as a collage of old photos.

Guests all rocked different styles of black outfits and accessories as they felicitated with the lady who said farewell to her twenties.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@shopetin_ng remarked:

"Y'all saying it feels uncomfortable... But a coffin ⚰️ is just a wood and it could be fun,,, it just depends on your mindset... It's not like they took her below some feets..."

@the_99th.savage_ said:

"If you die from there , they will say it’s the handwork of the Devil… whereas you’ve used your hand to invite him Stupidity."

@mo__desola thought:

"Osiwin ni awon Americans yi sha, you try this in Nigeria your parents will soak you in the blood of Jesus for one months with deep revival."

@starletlaura commented:

"Dat lady is preparing for d untold,if u know u know and now she can't be scared of death wen it comes."

@symplychi_oma stated:

"Who else agrees that this our generation is sick ???
"As in they do crazy stuffs just to trend ... Omg."

Lady arrives venue for her 50th birthday party in a casket

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had stormed her 50th birthday party venue in a casket and stirred reactions.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the lady was brought into the venue in a glass casket. As she got to the venue, guests helped her out of the casket.

The unidentified lady was then handed a microphone with which she performed a song to the admiration of the guests.

Source: Briefly News

