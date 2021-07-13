A lady celebrated her 50th birthday in an unusual manner that has sent social media into a mixed frenzy

In a video making the rounds, the lady stormed the venue for the birthday bash in a glass casket

Upon her arrival in the unusual carriage, she was helped out and immediately handed a microphone with which she sang

Birthdays are special moments in one's life and a lady sure made hers an unforgettable one.

The lady who has become the talk of social media recently marked her 50th birthday and arrived in an unusual carriage to the party venue.

The well-dressed lady was helped out of the glass casket upon her arrival Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipboyz1, the lady was brought into the venue in a glass casket.

As she got to the venue, guests helped her out of the casket. The unidentified lady was then handed a microphone with which she performed a song to the admiration of the guests.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@goglownatural_skincare wrote:

"Wetin this one co me mean na if them tell her now say she go die she go dey cry up and down."

@sharon_jamaican_biafan said:

"What was her reasoning behind this tomfoolery? Dumbest thing I've seen all day!"

@scopicsgg commented:

"I can't watch to the end, things are really happening in this world."

@pappy_horris stated:

"She for die inside the casket abi this one dea wyne God ni."

