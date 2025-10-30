Why did AJ Lee leave WWE? The real reason behind her 2015 retirement

Female wrestler AJ Lee was a beloved figure until she left the organisation due to injuries and an increasingly tense work environment.

AJ Lee with Becky Lynch during Wrestlepalooza in September 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and at the post show conference.

April Jeanette Mendez, known as AJ Lee, debuted on the main roster in WWE when she was 22 years old on May 27, 2011 and captivated audiences until she left in April 2015.

on May 27, 2011 and captivated audiences until she left in April 2015. Fans wondered why the company announced AJ Lee's sudden retirement from WWE days after her final match during WrestleMania 31 .

days after her final match during . AJ Lee stopped wrestling due to a variety of factors, including injuries sustained and behind-the-scenes tensions between her private and professional lives.

Why did AJ Lee leave WWE?

One of the reasons AJ Lee left WWE was due to a spine injury sustained. She became popular shortly after she joined WWE in May 2011, with the height of her career being between 2012 and 2014.

Her mentally unpredictable character kept fans enamoured, and she won multiple Slammy Awards, along with holding the WWE Divas Championship for a record period.

With such a successful career, fans were surprised to learn that AJ Lee quit WWE in 2015. She reportedly suffered compacted discs in her cervical spine.

The injury occurred around the time of SummerSlam 2014 and has caused her chronic pain since. AJ also mentioned during an interview that she 'could not turn her head or feel her hands at one point'.

AJ Lee's husband was also a factor in her exit from the show

AJ is married to fellow former WWE wrestler CM Punk, whose real name is Phillip Jack Brooks. Phillip has been open about his negative experiences with the organisation, giving a now-infamous 2014 interview on Colt Cabana's podcast where he aired his views and mentioned malpractice.

The interview sparked a defamation lawsuit from WWE physician Dr Chris Amann, who was accused. He left the promotion after the Royal Rumble in 2015, also due to health issues, along with alleged medical negligence, and creative frustration.

His departure reportedly left growing tensions between AJ and the company, as Phillip received termination papers from the promotion via FedEx on the day of their wedding.

AJ Lee has not confirmed a permanent WWE return

In September 2025, AJ returned to the promotion for her first match in over 10 years during an episode of SmackDown, during a team-up with her husband, CM Punk. On September 20, 2025, the duo faced Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WWE Wrestlepalooza, but it remains unclear whether the return is permanent or temporary.

Frequently asked questions

WWE is known for creating intricate storylines between its wrestlers to keep fans engaged in both the fighting and the dynamics between wrestlers. John Cena and AJ had a published, on-screen romance as part of a storyline, but rumours began to swirl in 2012 that their relationship turned into a real-life one. However, neither star confirmed a real-life relationship.

What happened between John Cena and AJ Lee?

Their on-screen relationship began as a storyline that started with affair accusations, which led to a relationship. It ended with AJ 'turning against' John. WWE General Manager Vickie Guerrero fueled the storyline of an alleged affair, and AJ's character aligned with fellow wrestler, after claiming he broke her heart.

Are there any LGBTQ+ wrestlers in WWE?

The organisation is considered an ally of LGBTQ+ individuals and has had multiple wrestlers that fall under the umbrella term, with the following being the most notable:

Pat Patterson: Pat did not disclose his romantic orientation during his time with WWE ; he acknowledged it in his autobiography, and it was not a secret to people in the wrestling world.

Pat did not disclose his romantic orientation during his time with ; he acknowledged it in his autobiography, and it was not a secret to people in the wrestling world. Darren Young: Darren was the first active WWE figure to come out as gay during a 2013 interview with TMZ .

Darren was the first active figure to come out as gay during a 2013 interview with . Sonya Deville: Sonya is the organisation's first openly gay female wrestler, coming out during the reality show Tough Enough .

Sonya is the organisation's first openly gay female wrestler, coming out during the reality show . Gabbi Tuft: In 2021, Gabbi Tuft, formerly known as Tyler Reks, came out as transgender.

In 2021, Gabbi Tuft, formerly known as Tyler Reks, came out as transgender. Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai: Tegan and Dakota are openly LGBTQ+ wrestlers who have been part of WWE , but their relationship with the promotion has changed multiple times.

Tegan and Dakota are openly LGBTQ+ wrestlers who have been part of , but their relationship with the promotion has changed multiple times. Paige: Paige acknowledged being bisexual in a Reddit thread in 2017, but it remains unclear whether it was part of her professional character's storyline.

Answering the burning question of 'Why did AJ Lee leave WWE?', the popular female wrestler left for predominantly health reasons. However, her loyalty to her husband and an increasingly tense atmosphere behind the scenes are also believed to have been factors in AJ's departure.

