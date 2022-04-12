It is celebration all the way for a Nigerian couple who just gave birth to a set of triplets after trying to conceive for 8 years

The couple has released beautiful maternity photos taken just before the kids were delivered, saying, the Lord has blessed them

Cyber citizens on Twitter took to the comment section to celebrate with the couple on the arrival of their set of joy

A Nigerian couple has taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of their bundles of joy. They welcomed triplets recently.

According to the couple, their kids arrived after 8 years of waiting. The man and his wife shared beautiful photos taken before the birth of the babies.

The couple celebrated the arrival of their set of triplets. Photo credit: @jumskitchen and Lydrol

The waiting was worth it

Sharing the photos, the mum stated that the Lord restored them and that the waiting was worth it. She could not hide her emotions, stating how grateful she and her husband are for the huge blessing.

She wrote on Twitter:

"The Lord that has the perfect way to restore has blessed us. 8 years of waiting for your promise. The triplets are definitely worth waiting for, Thankful for everything. Baba and Iya Ibeta are eternally grateful."

See the tweet below:

Peeps on Twitter react

As soon as they posted their testimony, netizens swooped on the tweet, besieging it with their congratulatory wishes. Here are a few of them:

@IdowuFalilat reacted:

"Congrats. Claiming this for my younger brother and his wife in the mighty name of Jesus. I shall testify!"

@BhadmusAkeem commented:

"See my friend ooo! Congratulations Jumoke! Ise Olohun, a wa ma ridi ni! I’m so happy for you. May God protect your kids, you and your husband."

@Jumskitchen said:

"I pray the heavens fortify you with all you need to care for them."

@DocOmeiza reacted:

"Congratulations... Much wonderful testimony. Thank you Jesus. Cheers to more of such ahead."

Source: Briefly News