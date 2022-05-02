Princess Charlotte of Cambridge just turned seven and her proud parents celebrated by sharing some sweet pictures of her

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge shared three pictures of Charlotte on their official Instagram page

The pictures went viral and the world took to the comment section to wish Princess Charlotte happy birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, the daughter of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, just celebrated her seventh birthday.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge turned seven and her parents couldn't be more proud of her. Image: Instagram / @dukeandduchessofcambridge

Source: Instagram

In celebration of sweet Charlotte’s birthday, Cate and William released three new pictures of their little princess.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her seventh birthday tomorrow," the couple said in a statement on Sunday, reported PEOPLE.

The stunning pictures were captured by Kate as the family spent time in Norfolk over the weekend to celebrate the couples 11th wedding anniversary, reported Geo News. Spending time in the countryside is a family favrouite.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The proud royal aprents ahd the gorgeous pictures posted to their official Instagram page. Take a look:

The world showers Princess Charlotte with birthday wishes, ogling over her beauty

The pictures went viral as soon as they hit and the beautiful Princess Charlotte was showered with birthday wishes from every end of the globe. People love to help the royals celebrate any special occasion.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@pgkatsiris said:

“Happy happy birthday Princess Charlotte ❤️❤️. Wishing you decades and decades of continued love, health, happiness, joy and laughter❤️”

@tjayinoz said:

“No way! She’s so grown up already ”

@denisemarinelli said:

“Happy Birthday HRH Princess Charlotte of Cambridge ❤️❤️”

@royalist.miro said:

“Happy birthday to this adorable girl ❤️❤️❤️”

@royalty.crown_ said:

“She’s so beautiful! Happy birthday for tomorrow ”

Prince Harry opens up about seeing Queen Elizabeth a year after controversial interview: "We had great time"

In other Royal news, Briefly News reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth have reunited slightly a year after Prince Harry and his American wife gave a tell-it-all interview that left the royal family shaken somewhat.

The father of two opened up about his reunion with his grandmother and said he had a great time spending time with her.

In an interview with Today Show, the royal said that although he was having a good time in the UK with family, he considers the United States as his home.

Source: Briefly News