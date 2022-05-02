Yet another lady has gone viral on social media over an interesting fashion do-it-yourself that has left people talking

In the video, she is seen putting a pair of white sneakers on display before transforming them into a top

Not so many people seem to approve of her unique creation as many people thought it wasteful and unhygienic

When it comes to how far people can go in the name of creativity, it appears there are no limits.

This appears to be the case as seen in a trending new video of a lady showing off her sneaker top.

A video of a lady transforming a pair of sneakers into a top sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: UGC

In the video, the lady starts off by putting on a pair of white sneakers which she later converts into a halter neck crop top.

In the concluding part of the video, she is seen rocking the piece which features a lace-up design around the bust area, a top she paired with a Nike skirt.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail DIY video

While the video ends up in the pool of creative fashion ideas, not everyone seems to approve of the unique creation.

Many internet users took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the design which some thought was unhygienic and wasteful.

Check out some comments below:

gurl.abby:

"How much is a top that you will waste an expensive sneaker on?"

mirians_empire:

"Why?"

anita4real_254:

"Not destroying my shoes for this.... nope neveewerrrr."

bigbrowneyes1908:

"No, no, no, no."

still_noire:

"Definitely not."

trip_n_honey:

" creative af but unsanitary"

tharlow03:

"Unless it is a Project Runway Unconventional Materials Challenge its a no for me."

pyt_.riley:

"Great creativity but no."

fancyindascrubs:

"She look stupid I can’t get down with more and more closer to wearing nothing."

Source: Briefly News