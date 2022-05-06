A man has become a viral sensation on social media after a video of him in an interesting yellow design surfaced online

In the now-trending clip, the young man shows off his white and yellow outfit which features a half tuxedo

Many social media users have reacted with amusement to the style with some even going as far as rating the outfit

In the bid to stand out from the crowd, people tend to get creative with how they look, especially when it comes to their outfits.

Well, this appears to be the case for a young man currently trending online.

The video of the man in a half tuxedo has gone viral online and social media users are sharing mixed thoughts. Credit: @krakshq

In a video shared by @krakshq, a man is seen sporting a vibrant yellow and white ensemble.

The satin look featured a half-tuxedo which he wore over a white shirt and a yellow bowtie.

He rocked a pair of pants which matched the colour of his half-tux.

Check out the video below:

Social media users rate his outfit on a scale of 1-10

chef_fregz:

"100 sef"

_ayda_peters_:

"200/10. Bros went above and beyond."

nhaomiestephens:

"This one na Power Rangers Pro max."

foodstuffnigeria:

"This drip has been compromised. I repeat, This drip has been compromised."

jadesolawms:

"What drip? I see no drip."

omas_pee29:

"In 5years time he would regret ever thinking there was something cool about this outfit."

slimjade_:

"The concept is amazing. The material is wrong."

so__nia__:

"He’s very fine ooo but I’m trying to understand the design. Please explain if u understand abeg."

nubian_queen022:

"Pele flower boy."

