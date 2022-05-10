A caring and handy mother decided to renovate her 14-year-old daughter's room and she did it all by herself

With DIY skills, the mother showed off her carpentry talent and built the kid a desk after understanding how she would want it designed

Many people who reacted to the makeover video said that she is a lovely mother and would want her to adopt them

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A mother has in a video shown that she is a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) master as she worked on her 14-year-old daughter's room by herself.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the woman revealed that the kid is the last of her children to get a bedroom makeover.

Many people applauded the mother for showing her daughter love. Photo source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Mother pays attention to details

To get a feel of what the kid would like, the mother asked her to create a Pinterest board so that she could understand her better.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The woman started off by building the 14-year-old a sturdy desk because she is attending a virtual school.

As a way to make the desk look less drab, she cut a piece of plywood and spray-painted it.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

user14294564817 said:

"And my dad won’t even make dinner."

BRITney said:

"My mom sold all of my furniture when she got mad at me."

Saige said:

"I’m finally getting my own room, excited to decorate it."

shanti said:

"Be my second mum so I could have you, my mum and then my dad pls."

v0m1tgirl said:

"My mom won’t even accept my style of clothing can u adopt me?"

Zayden said:

"At 14. I’m 14 don’t even have a room I sleep in a basement hall."

Man renovates his house on a budget, wows many

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @JustinWaterLake showed off his renovation skill online and many praised him.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the man said that he delivered a good job when a client asked him for renovation work.

To show how he achieved it, the man shared the "before" and "after" photos of the apartment. In the first frame, the room looks dirty with a visible wardrobe.

Source: Briefly News