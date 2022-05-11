A cute baby girl found it hilarious that her momma was beating her stuffed animal, the clip has gone viral

While the mother expected a different reaction, seeing her daughter laugh uncontrollably was everything

The people of social media cannot get enough of the tiny princess's laugh and have watched the clip more times than they would like to admit

Parents have been trying to see how their kids will react to them beating their stuffed toys. One mother tried it and her baby girl’s reaction sent the clip viral.

Mom tries to scare baba but her reaction is everything and gives the internet the feels. Image: TikTok / @love_jamoura

Source: UGC

Children develop close bonds with their toys and you’d expect them to be upset when you try and harm them, right? Not this baby girl though, she was there cheering her momma on.

TikTok account @ love_jamoura shared the viral video, expressing how the baby girl’s reaction just never gets old. The clip shows the mother beating her daughter’s stuffed elephant and laughing as if it was the funniest thing she’d ever seen.

Ah, the innocence of a child is just priceless!

“This will never get old ! Repost and use this sound and tag me! She still laughs like this#MakeABunchHappen #kidsbelike #viralvideo”

The people of social media gush over the sweet baby girl’s ratchet reaction

This baby girl is next level CUTE! While her reaction is a little questionable, that laugh is enough to make anyone turn a blind eye to the fact that she is finding her teddy getting beat hilarious.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Safah80 said:

“She was trying to scare her it turned out the most hilarious video we have ever seenCouldn’t stop laughing mommy it didn’t work this time.”

@dorariley0909 said:

“Girl that's one of them laugh that when your gut just hurt and you get that pain in your stomach and then you got to take that breath ”

@Lummie06 said:

“Seeing my baby in her omo the same way of laughing for long i will even join in d laughter ”

@Ms. Jade said:

“Omg if I knew anybody that laughed like that… we’d never separate ever!!! I’d enjoy myself too much to leave! Leave?! How?!”

Mom shares pic of adorable baby and SA can't get enough: 'we need him on TV ads'

In related news, Briefly News reported that there is nothing that makes the hearts of South Africans melt like a picture of an adorable-looking baby, and a local mommy is playing her part to feed this insatiable appetite.

After an evening filled with chaos, @T_MokopaneleT took to Twitter to let her followers in on the funny antics her bundle of joy had been up to the night before.

"Yho! The struggle it took to capture a single picture! Someone was busy trying to eat the bag," the caption read with a few loudly crying face emojis.

Source: Briefly News