The leader of the DA John Steenhuisen said over 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced due to the Russian war

Steenhuisen said no country in the world should be sceptical about the war in Ukraine following his fact-finding mission

He said the rising fuel prices, fertilizer costs and food prices have already started to impact South Africans

The Democratic Alliance released a video detailing the devastating effects in Ukraine following the Russian war in the country. The leader of the DA John Steenhuisen recently returned from a fact-finding trip from Ukraine where he planned to uncover the truth of the war and the effect it has on Africa in particular South Africa.

Steenhuisen documented his findings and said over 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced since the start of the war.

The leader of the DA John Steenhuisen encourages South Africans to speak out against the Russian war in Ukraine. Image: Sergey Bobok/ AFP & Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

In a video shared on the social media platform, Facebook, the DA leader said there are 10 million reasons why the Russian war in Ukraine needs to end. He said no country in the world should be agnostic about the war. In the video, Steenhuisen said the war impacts South Africa in many ways. He said the rising fuel prices, fertilizer costs and food prices have already impacted the country.

Steenhuisen said there is a need to raise the pressure for a full withdrawal from Ukrainian territory by placing political pressure on the country. Member of the DA Darren Bergman who shared the video wrote:

“The damage is piling up but the actual impact on the wallet of an average South African is yet to be realized. We will continue to fight for South Africans wherever that fight may take us.”

He called on the South African government and citizens to condemn the Russian war in Ukraine, IOL reported.

John Steenhuisen pressuring ANC to align with Ukraine following his fact finding trip to the war torn country

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported leader of the Democratic Alliance John Steenhuisen plans to insist that South Africa aligns itself with Ukraine despite its neutral stance on the Russian war in the country. He returned to Cape Town from his fact-finding mission in the war-torn country and said the government can no longer sit on the fence when there is a war ravaging.

Steenhuisen said he visited the country to witness the destruction first-hand. He added that it was important for him to represent South Africa to Ukrainians because no one else was doing so.

Addressing South Africans on Monday 9 May, he said he spoke to Ukrainians and was amazed by the unity they showed amid the war.

